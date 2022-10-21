During the month of October, Lutherans celebrate the Festival of the Reformation. This is a way to highlight the work of Martin Luther. We certainly don’t support everything Luther did or said. He wasn’t a perfect person. However, his main message was something that all Christians can appreciate. Martin Luther’s basic message was: “Look to the truth of the Gospel. See how Jesus saved you from your sins.” That basic truth of the gospel is a truth that truly does set us free.
We all love our freedoms. Especially in our American culture, we love the freedoms that we are guaranteed. But at the same time, we live in a world of rules and regulations. We are not absolutely free to do whatever we want. There are consequences. When we are growing up, our parents have rules. If we disobey our parents’ rules, we can expect some kind of punishment. We might get a time out or we might get grounded in our teenage years.
We live under a government that has laws. Even though I might want to drive 100 miles an hour on the highway, the police officer will still pull me over and give me a ticket. I can’t say, “But officer, I have freedoms.” He will probably laugh at my silly statement while he gives me my punishment. Some of our government laws also fall in line with God’s laws. Both God and the government tell us that murder is wrong.
If we think that we can get to heaven by obeying laws, we put a burden on ourselves. We cannot be perfect and that is God’s standard. Jesus said, “Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect” (Matthew 5:48). God doesn’t say, “Just try really hard and obey me sometimes and then I will let you into heaven.” He says that we have to be perfect and we can’t do that. Luther felt that kind of burden in his life. He was trying to be perfect but he couldn’t do that.
Then he discovered the truth of the gospel. He saw that Jesus was perfect for us. We can’t be perfect but Jesus was perfect for us. We have the freedom that Jesus described in John 8:31-32. Jesus said, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” The truth of the gospel does give us freedom. It frees us from the burden of thinking that we can save ourselves through obedience.
The gospel teaches us that Jesus lived perfectly in our place and paid for our sins through his death on the cross. We are free to live for him out of love and thankfulness for the truth that he won eternal life for his people. The law is still important but we follow it as a way to show our thankfulness. The freedom of the gospel leads us to serve joyfully.
