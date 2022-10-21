In the Pulpit
Rev. Tim Redfield

During the month of October, Lutherans celebrate the Festival of the Reformation. This is a way to highlight the work of Martin Luther. We certainly don’t support everything Luther did or said. He wasn’t a perfect person. However, his main message was something that all Christians can appreciate. Martin Luther’s basic message was: “Look to the truth of the Gospel. See how Jesus saved you from your sins.” That basic truth of the gospel is a truth that truly does set us free.

We all love our freedoms. Especially in our American culture, we love the freedoms that we are guaranteed. But at the same time, we live in a world of rules and regulations. We are not absolutely free to do whatever we want. There are consequences. When we are growing up, our parents have rules. If we disobey our parents’ rules, we can expect some kind of punishment. We might get a time out or we might get grounded in our teenage years.

