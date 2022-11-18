Psalm 103:1-2 says, 1Bless the LORD, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name. 2Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits:
A Godly Heart is a Thankful Heart. As citizens of Watertown, we have much for which we can be thankful.
We can be thankful for “The Faithfulness of God.” The Prophet Jeremiah reminds us in Lamentations 3:22-24 “It is of the LORD’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. 23They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness.”
Thomas Chisholm penned God’s faithfulness so eloquently, when he wrote, “Great is Thy Faithfulness, O God my Father! There is no shadow of turning with Thee. Thou changest not, Thy compassions they fail not; As Thou hast been Thou forever wilt be. Great is Thy faithfulness! Great is Thy faithfulness! Morning by morning new mercies I see. All I have needed Thy hand hath provided—Great is Thy faithfulness Lord, unto me!” God is faithful, trustworthy and for that I am thankful.
We can also be thankful for “Family.” King Solomon reminds us in Psalm 127:1a “Except the LORD build the house, they labour in vain that build it:” Ron Hamilton penned this wonderful prayer for our families. “Lord bless our home; protect our home-Let it be a refuge in this world of sin.
Lord, reign within; Keep us strong and true. And when we need You most, Lord, draw us close, committed to each other. Lord, bless our home; we give our home to You.” During this Thanksgiving week, let us express our gratitude to God for our family. Although we are imperfect, we have much for which to be thankful.
We are thankful for “Friends.” When writing to his friends in the city of Thessalonica, the Apostle Paul wrote the following in 1 Thessalonians 1:2 “We give thanks to God always for you all, making mention of you in our prayers…” Thinking of his dear friends, Pastor John Fawcett wrote the following. “Blest be the tie that binds our hearts in Christian love; The fellowship of kindred minds is like to that above. We share our mutual woes, our mutual burdens bear; and often for each other flows the sympathizing tear.” I may be thankful for friendships, those people who know us, love us, and help us to be the people we are. Friends are a blessing!
I am most of all thankful for “The Forgiveness of God,” His gift of salvation. The Apostle Paul wrote to his friends in Ephesus in the book of Ephesians 2:8-9 “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9Not of works, lest any man should boast.”
The wonderful gift of God’s forgiveness offered to us through Jesus is the most amazing and gracious gift of all. As we offer thanks this week, contemplate your relationship with God. God’s offer of forgiveness is open to all who will repent of their sin and put their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Salvation is the greatest gift, from the greatest Giver. I am thankful!
The Rev. Bob Loggans is pastor of Cavalry Baptist Church.
