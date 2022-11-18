In the Pulpit

Rev. Bob Loggans

Psalm 103:1-2 says, 1Bless the LORD, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name. 2Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits:

A Godly Heart is a Thankful Heart. As citizens of Watertown, we have much for which we can be thankful.

