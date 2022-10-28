In the pulpit

Rev. James Backus

God will judge every person. His law in the Bible and in our hearts testifies that we all have been wicked. God is angry with all who suppress the truth with wickedness. Here are several examples: when we deny him as the Creator of our lovely and brilliant world; when we idolize nature instead of glorifying him who made it; when we are unthankful; when we indulge in the sexual desires of our hearts; when we abandon pure and lifelong marriages for dirty, temporary sexual couplings; when men are inflamed with lust for other men, and when women desire sexual relationships with other women.

When God sees all of this wickedness, he promises the wrath of his coming judgment, and foreshadows that terrible end by releasing the wicked to their own evil preferences—lives full of violence, greed, murder, lying, arrogance, misery and destroyed families.

Load comments