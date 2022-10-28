God will judge every person. His law in the Bible and in our hearts testifies that we all have been wicked. God is angry with all who suppress the truth with wickedness. Here are several examples: when we deny him as the Creator of our lovely and brilliant world; when we idolize nature instead of glorifying him who made it; when we are unthankful; when we indulge in the sexual desires of our hearts; when we abandon pure and lifelong marriages for dirty, temporary sexual couplings; when men are inflamed with lust for other men, and when women desire sexual relationships with other women.
When God sees all of this wickedness, he promises the wrath of his coming judgment, and foreshadows that terrible end by releasing the wicked to their own evil preferences—lives full of violence, greed, murder, lying, arrogance, misery and destroyed families.
This is the time you live in. Look around and recognize it. And because you stubbornly participate in these wicked deeds, God’s law says you will die and be condemned.
How will we escape the day of his judgment? We must turn away from evil and trust in Christ. This is the only way that we can be righteous before God and escape our punishment. Believe the Gospel—the good news which the Bible teaches us about Jesus.
Only Jesus was perfect and holy. He obeyed God’s law all the time. He alone could do this because he is not just a true man, but also God’s own Son. Jesus was crucified long ago in Jerusalem as the perfect sacrifice to take away the guilt of our sins. Jesus’ innocent sufferings and death fulfilled God’s law for us. His lifeblood was offered up to pay for our sins, so that our debt to God is cleared. We have been forgiven. His resurrection proves that he has power to cancel the punishment of death and instead bring everlasting life to us at the resurrection when he returns at the end of this world.
Trust in Jesus and be saved. Live a new life. Faith in Christ makes you righteous in Christ and saves you. Read about it in the Bible, Romans chapters 1 through 6 to learn more.
