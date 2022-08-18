“Sticks and stone may break my bones, but words will never hurt me!”
Did you ever notice that this old adage is usually said by someone whose feelings have just been hurt by words? While it is true that words can’t break an arm or bruise a thigh, they can do a lot of damage.
Harsh words can put a strain on a marriage. They can make a child feel inadequate and unloved. They can make the workplace unbearable and life with “friends” intolerable. They can create little wars among neighbors and destroy trust within a nation. We might try to convince ourselves that “words will never hurt me,” but I don’t think anyone really believes it.
The ancient proverb says, “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger” (Proverbs 15:1). Sadly, stirring up wrath and anger has become a multi-million-dollar industry in our country.
Let’s be honest: anger sells. It has become a simple formula to increase viewers, attract subscribers and gain an online following. But we can’t just blame the media outlets. If we didn’t like it, they wouldn’t be selling it.
Into this world obsessed with anger came Jesus of Nazareth. He didn’t just preach kindness, self-control, and love — he lived it. Yet many hated him all the more for it.
On Good Friday, even after the crowds shouted their murderous words of violence, “Crucify him!”, he responded with the gentlest answer of all, “Father, forgive them!” (Luke 23:24). And this was not just supposed to be an example of something we could never do. It was to save us.
The prophet Isaiah says, “We all, like sheep, have gone astray; each of us has turned to our own way; and the LORD has laid on him the iniquity of us all” (Isaiah 53:6). The Lord laid the anger and hatred of the world, including ours, on Jesus, and his perfect life absorbed it all. Jesus prayed, “Father, forgive them,” and in his mercy, God did and does.
Those who have experienced this forgiveness are called to follow Jesus’ example — to give a gentle answer to turn away wrath. It will never be easy.
We live in a world that loves to stir up anger. People will not always be nice to us, even if we are nice to them. Sometimes not even a gentle answer will turn away wrath.
If Jesus, the one who perfectly embodied grace and truth, was rejected, we shouldn’t be surprised if we are as well. But it’s OK. God is on this throne. All that we can do is control our words and actions, not how others will respond. All that we can do is prayerfully try to decrease the temperature of the narrative around us with our words.
All that we can do is ask the Lord to forgive us for our failures and strengthen us for the future. This might not seem like much, but really it is everything: It’s how the world is changed — one kind word at a time.
