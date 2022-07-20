The two things you do not discuss at a party are religion and politics.
As a pastor, I believe that all people of faith are called to share their story: Why we believe, what we believe, how we believe, etc. As people of the United States of America, we are called to take part in the democratic system that has made this a great country.
We should “consider it a privilege to live in a democratic society and should willingly fulfill the responsibilities of our citizenship, which includes intelligent and well-informed voting, a willingness to assume public office, guide the decisions of government by the expression of our opinions, and support good government by our personal efforts.” (Taken from the Moravian Covenant for Christian Living)
I believe that we are guilty of taking our political discussions to a new low by forgetting that all people are children of God and deserve respect simply because they are beloved. When it comes to politics, it seems the rules of civility have been set aside.
Political opponents belittle each other; bring up unfounded accusations about their opponent, and supporters of opposing candidates yell obscenities at each other. All this and spend millions of dollars tearing the opponent down and forgetting to share their political platform.
I fear if we do not reclaim civility when we discuss our political system and views, that the United States of America will be all the worse.
Parker Palmer has written a book called, "Healing the Heart of Democracy – the Courage to Create a Politics Worthy of the Human Spirit." I recommend this book to anyone who might want to break the negative cycle of our political system. It is a refreshing look at how we might find “practical and promising ways to hold the tensions of our differences for the sake of restoring a government ‘of the people, by the people, for the people.’” (Taken from the prelude of the book.)
Regardless of our political beliefs, we are called as people of God and as citizens of the United States of America to treat one another with respect and dignity. I pray that this these midterm elections bring a change in how: we inform ourselves about the candidates, the candidates and politicians treat one another, and we discuss our political beliefs with each other.
