“For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery.”
Galatians 5:1.
What do you picture when you hear or read that verse? Perhaps you think of the early colonists casting off the shackles of their British despots. Perhaps you think of a slave rejoicing at his newfound freedom in the words of the Emancipation Proclamation. Perhaps you are picturing your nation today, in 2022, as we seem to be wrestling with the concepts of our national freedom in new ways.
Whatever the case may be, each Christian is also picturing the cross of Jesus Christ. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that July is usually an especially meaningful month as we celebrate the anniversary of our nation’s independence. Fireworks, parades, flags, cookouts, the beach -- the list of our 4th of July celebrations is long and beloved. But how about the freedom you’ve been given in Christ?
Often our Christian freedom goes uncelebrated or, even worse, abused. Many view their Christian freedom through the lens of "cheap grace." They live with a sense of, “Well, if God forgives me, I can do whatever I want!” Is that how God would have us use and celebrate our Christian freedom? No!
The freedom a Christian celebrates isn’t primarily freedom from earthly despots, tyrants and slavery. Our freedom is freedom from the far more terrible enemies of slavery to sin, eternal death, and the despotism of Satan.
In his death on the cross, Christ washed away our sins and set us free from those enemies for a life lived in happy service to one another. No longer is sin your master; you can say "no" to every temptation through the strength Christ gives. No longer is eternal death your fate; you look forward to eternal bliss with Christ in paradise. No longer is Satan your despotic accuser reminding you of all your sins and failures. Christ has silenced him permanently in forgiving you! He has given you true freedom through his cross.
So, how do you celebrate that freedom? Well, probably you don’t light off fireworks week by week. But you do sing your loud praises to your Savior weekly. You probably don’t feast on cookout food every week. But you do feast on the true body and blood of Christ in the sacrament of Holy Communion for the forgiveness of your sins and the strengthening of your faith. You probably don’t go swimming all year round. But you can float peacefully on the waters of your Baptism through which Christ made you his own dear child.
So, celebrate your freedoms! Make use of your liberties! And especially celebrate the freedom Christ has given you. Make use of your liberties to serve your neighbor as you rejoice in Christ week by week. See you in church!
