An old-time gospel preacher used to say, “the test of your character is what it takes to stop you.”
The life and ministry of Jeremiah the prophet is a study of perseverance through personal opposition and grief while serving God.
A life of service to God so demonstrably marked by sorrow and pain should never have been Jeremiah’s experience, as he was born into the priestly line in Judah (1:1). As an aside, Jermiah’s father, Hilkiah, was something of a folk hero in Judah, having discovered a copy of the book of the Law in the Temple, which led to a national revival under King Josiah.
The life of the priest in Israel was not a particularly difficult nor dangerous one. It was instead a life of relative comfort and ease with an early retirement plan at age 50.
But Jeremiah’s world was turned upside down when God disclosed his plan from eternity past to call him to serve his people, not as a priest, but as prophet (1:5). The vocation of a prophet in Israel was everything the priesthood was not; unpredictable, iconoclastic and quite often, lonely. Ironically, Jeremiah, as prophet, would occasionally direct his message of judgment at the priesthood itself, condemning them for their idolatry and hypocrisy.
Jeremiah would minister as God’s prophet to Israel for more than 40 years. And over that long stretch of time, he would see little, if any, measure of success. But Jeremiah endured things much more disheartening than a lack of results. He experienced varying kinds and degrees of persecution from his own people, such as being placed in stocks (20:2) to narrowly averting being murdered by certain priests and “rent-for-hire” prophets (26:24).
Jeremiah also endured character assassination as the religious leaders in Judah branded him a traitor for advising his fellow Jews to surrender unconditionally to the invading Babylonians as God had instructed him.
In chapter 20:9, God’s prophet freely confesses that he felt he had reached a point of no return. He was all but finished in his role of prophet. The cost of serving God had become too great in the ledger of his life.
Nevertheless, he did not quit serving God. Why? From a divine standpoint, God had contracted three wonderful promises to Jeremiah: His presence (1:8), his word (1:9 cf. 15:16), and his power (1:10). These are the very promises that God has given his servants today also. If you are discouraged, and the cost of serving God seems too high, remember these promises and trust him just as Jeremiah did.
