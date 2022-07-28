Jesus died for sinners because he hates sin.
You are a good hater. My guess is that you are a better hater than lover. At least I know that I am a brilliant hater. I loathe with aplomb. My hating is often diabolically fueled.
We are all good haters, because we are lovers. This sound strange to our thoughts trained by the Beatles and modern culture—“All we need is love.” Yet, we love a nice steak by consuming it. The cow does not experience our love as a solution, but rather as slaughter.
Small children having Drano snatched from their hands feel no love either. Families of addicts have watched as their relatives slowly kill themselves by loving chemical delights. Love consumes, love protects, love destroys, and love cherishes. Love produces hate, and hate affirms love.
Lady Wisdom in Proverbs 8:36 tells us “all who hate me love death.” Wisdom threatens the joys of folly. Folly celebrates death. To hate wisdom is to rejoice in folly and the outcome, loving death. Hate is simply love expressed against something or someone that threatens an object of love.
Consider afresh John’s summary of the Lord. “God is love.” Exhaustively, brilliantly, simply true. God is love, and He loves. What does God love? Beauty, truth, innocence, holiness, light, reason, health, his creation, everything good and wholesome. Because God loves these things, He hates everything that threatens his beloved. He hates death, and thus gave the “power of death” to his enemy Satan (Hebrews 2:14). God hates ugliness, putridness, chaos and wickedness. The Lord loves by protecting everything wonderful.
The bad news is that humanity in Adam and Eve decided to love folly, death, disease and wickedness. Each of us expresses this folly in being “lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to [our] parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God.” (2 Timothy 3:2-4)
God’s response is amazing. God who hates sin decided to save sinners. God the Father sent the Son to die for sinners, because he hates sin. In the same way that a dad destroys his child’s drug paraphernalia after an overdose, so the Lord so hates the consequences of sin that he made a dustbin for wickedness called the Lake of Fire. Hell is small and narrow. A lake only big enough for the job. Heaven is expansive with a sea of glass, and the new heavens and new earth will contain oceans into eternity.
To join God in heaven, one must agree with him. Sin, death, disease, wicked desires -- these things are hateful. Trusting God that we are sinners in need of a savior is faith. It’s believing that Jesus died for sinners because he hates sin.
