In Psalm 78:39 (ESV) we read this: “He remembered that they were but flesh, a wind that passes and comes not again.”
It is amazing to me, to think that God still loved and cared for His chosen people despite all the heartache they must have given God over time. And yes, it is amazing to me to think that God still loves and cares for me despite all the heartache I have given to God in my years on this earth.
The Psalmist, in Psalm 78 recalls some of the Israelite’s complaints, their lack of trust and faith, their hard-heartedness and stiff-necked attitude they often showed to their God; After being freed from Egypt, freed from slavery, it did not seem that was enough. His people wanted more, and more, and let God know that. They broke His laws and commands, they demanded food and water in the wilderness, and yes, over and over again God provided for them and met their needs for food and water and understanding.
And we come to verse 39 and God remembers that they are just flesh. We are only human, and as humans go, we will often fail our God and fail each other. And yet God still loves us. He loves us so much, that He gave His only Son; that all who believe in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life. John 3:16 This Good News is for you and I today; and for everyday that God gives to us. Even when we may complain; even when we fail and sin; even when we disappoint Him and others; God still loves us and He knows and is reminded that we are but flesh, a wind that passes and comes not again. But for those who believe, there is an eternity of life and light that awaits us.
Romans 8:38-39 (ESV) “For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” So, isn’t it amazing to you, to think that God still loves you and cares for you, despite the heartache that you may have given Him in your life.
This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.
