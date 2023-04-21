In the pulpit
Rev. Ray Bezanson

In Psalm 78:39 (ESV) we read this: “He remembered that they were but flesh, a wind that passes and comes not again.”

It is amazing to me, to think that God still loved and cared for His chosen people despite all the heartache they must have given God over time. And yes, it is amazing to me to think that God still loves and cares for me despite all the heartache I have given to God in my years on this earth.

