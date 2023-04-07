In The Pulpit: Chad Prigge
Chad Prigge

 Rev. Chad Prigge

I hope your week is going well — it is, after all, no ordinary week! Known as Holy Week or Passion Week, Christians worldwide observe this time commemorating the final week of Jesus’ public life and ministry. It was a week of political intrigue, intense emotion and spiritual warfare that would culminate in the greatest travesty of justice ever seen — the crucifixion of the Son of God.

Let’s consider briefly the question, Who was responsible for Jesus’ death? It is an important question, not just one of curiosity. Its answer, in fact, may surprise you — and I pray it does. According to the holy scriptures, there was a mosaic of personalities, who either directly or indirectly, conspired to bring about the death of the Lord of glory.

