I hope your week is going well — it is, after all, no ordinary week! Known as Holy Week or Passion Week, Christians worldwide observe this time commemorating the final week of Jesus’ public life and ministry. It was a week of political intrigue, intense emotion and spiritual warfare that would culminate in the greatest travesty of justice ever seen — the crucifixion of the Son of God.
Let’s consider briefly the question, Who was responsible for Jesus’ death? It is an important question, not just one of curiosity. Its answer, in fact, may surprise you — and I pray it does. According to the holy scriptures, there was a mosaic of personalities, who either directly or indirectly, conspired to bring about the death of the Lord of glory.
The leading culprit in the minds of many would be Judas Iscariot. A purported follower of Jesus for three and one-half years, Judas would ultimately prove to be an impostor by leading a Roman garrison to the Garden of Gethsemane where Jesus was and betraying Him into their hands with a kiss. Judas played a significant role in the death of Jesus.
Another popular suspect would be Pontius Pilate. Pilate was a Roman government official whose job was to keep the peace in Judea at all costs. Was Pilate a villain or simply misguided? I likely have a more sanitized view of him than do most people. Pilate affirms and even argues for Jesus’ innocence, but he eventually succumbs to the relentless pressure from the Jewish leaders when they threaten to report his sympathy for Christ to Caesar. Notwithstanding his concessions to Jesus’ innocence, Pilate is also responsible for Jesus’ death.
Some would also assign blame for Jesus’ death to the Roman soldiers who affixed His hands to the patibulum and His feet to the stipes (the horizontal and vertical components of the Roman cross, respectively). By their actions, they brought on the worst possible physical suffering and death of Jesus of Nazareth. Jesus prayed aloud for those soldiers, “Father, forgive them for they do not know what they are doing.” In this way, Jesus was recognizing their culpability for His death, too.
So, who was responsible for the death of Jesus? Judas, Pontius Pilate (and the Jewish inciters yelling at him, “Crucify Him!”), and the Roman soldiers are, to one degree or another, all responsible for the death of God’s Son on the cross. These answers are probably not surprising. What may surprise you, dear reader, is that you were also responsible for Jesus’ death. It was your sins that sent Jesus to the cross to die. 1 Peter 3:18 says, “For Christ also suffered for sins, the just (Jesus) for the unjust (you and me), that He might bring us to God.” He suffered on the cross so that we would not have to suffer in Hell for our sins. Have you come to know God by faith alone in Jesus’ sacrifice for you?
