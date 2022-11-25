“Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good. For his mercy endures forever.” For many reading this, you probably recognize this as the second part of the common table prayer. It is a quote from Psalm 136 and is quite fitting for this week as we celebrate Thanksgiving and are entering the Advent and Christmas seasons.
For us as humans, we have a lot to be thankful for. We can see all the blessings all around us, this world, our possessions, our abilities, our families, and our friends. There is no end to how God has blessed us, we often look past the little things he blesses us with. Even a small penny is a blessing from God.
God blesses both believers and unbelievers with countless blessings. Acts 14:16-17 says, “In past generations he allowed all the nations to go their own ways. Yet he did not leave himself without testimony of the good he does. He gives you rain from heaven and crops in their seasons. He fills you with food and fills your hearts with gladness.”
This means he also blessed us with the greatest blessing of all. That is the blessing of His Son, who came and died for all. We look forward to celebrating the blessing of his Son this coming Advent and Christmas season. There the greatest gift and blessing to humankind was given. He came with a purpose, to save humanity so that we would live forever with him.
He achieved his goal by dying on the cross for all the sins of the whole world. John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only-begotten Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” He sent him for the “world.” If you are reading this you are part of the world! That means he died for you! Are you struggling with guilt? Did you do something that you feel no one could ever forgive you for? Are you searching for hope in a world that seems to be filled with bad news?
You can find hope in this, Christ died for you. He forgives you. This is all free of charge. Your worth is found in Christ’s blood and righteousness!
That is what gives you true hope! Christ died for you; heaven is yours because of what he did! There is where we see God’s mercy. This world will pass away but God remains forever. So, give thanks to the Lord for he is good. For his mercy endures forever.
Rev. Nick Quinnett is pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church
