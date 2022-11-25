In the Pulpit: Spring is in the air

Rev. Nick Quinnett

“Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good. For his mercy endures forever.” For many reading this, you probably recognize this as the second part of the common table prayer. It is a quote from Psalm 136 and is quite fitting for this week as we celebrate Thanksgiving and are entering the Advent and Christmas seasons.

For us as humans, we have a lot to be thankful for. We can see all the blessings all around us, this world, our possessions, our abilities, our families, and our friends. There is no end to how God has blessed us, we often look past the little things he blesses us with. Even a small penny is a blessing from God.

