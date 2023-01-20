They say that there are only two things guaranteed for humans: death and taxes. A depressing sentiment, sure, but all too true, eh? It is especially on our minds this time of year as we approach tax season.
Tax season can be a big stressor if you haven’t done proper preparation. I am speaking from experience! I remember one year not so long ago when my tax bill was bigger than I had anticipated. Ouch. Several hundreds of dollars later, I settled the bill with Uncle Sam. Take my advice: plan carefully for taxes because you’re going to have to pay them…or else.
But what about death? As sure as you’ll have to face the tax bill soon, you’ll have to face death soon too. Like taxes, death can be a big stressor (an understatement if ever there was one) if you haven’t done proper preparation.
Death doesn’t come on a set schedule. Death doesn’t have any room for negotiation. Death comes suddenly and when it comes it is final. When it happens, we won’t find ourselves standing before a bureaucrat in a suit. We will stand before the almighty God and judge of the universe.
We won’t give an account for the years’ transactions, but for a lifetime of our thoughts, words and actions. We will be weighed and measured against the holy law of God. Gulp.
Are you prepared for that? Life isn’t guaranteed for us, but death is! There is only one way to get to heaven: “Believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and you will be saved, you and your household.” (Acts 16:31). Jesus Christ was weighed against God’s law in his thoughts, words, and actions, and he was found perfect. But he didn’t keep that perfection for himself! On the cross he took our place in death and handed to us the gift of forgiveness and eternal life. Trust in that message, grow in that message.
This year, I am ready for the tax bills. And once they are paid, I’ll begin setting aside money for the next year’s worth of taxes. I am also ready for death whenever and however it comes. I am ready because I trust in Jesus Christ and I know I’ll spend eternity with him and all the saints in paradise. Come get ready, and stay ready with me.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.