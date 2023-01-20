In The Pulpit

Rev. Peter Wells

They say that there are only two things guaranteed for humans: death and taxes. A depressing sentiment, sure, but all too true, eh? It is especially on our minds this time of year as we approach tax season.

Tax season can be a big stressor if you haven’t done proper preparation. I am speaking from experience! I remember one year not so long ago when my tax bill was bigger than I had anticipated. Ouch. Several hundreds of dollars later, I settled the bill with Uncle Sam. Take my advice: plan carefully for taxes because you’re going to have to pay them…or else.

Tags

Load comments