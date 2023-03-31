In the Pulpit
Rev. Karl Walther

“ALL are welcome!” trumpet many religious organizations nowadays. Actually, that statement is true in most any Christian church—certainly my own. But in the interest of “truth in advertising”, folks who enter a faithful church should know: Jesus won’t let you leave without looking to change you….

Here’s why. Sin is deadly serious. Your God, who loves you enough to die for you, wants your sin resolved. “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). “The wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23). Thankfully, Scripture promises: “If we confess our sins, God is faithful and just; he will forgive our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).

