“ALL are welcome!” trumpet many religious organizations nowadays. Actually, that statement is true in most any Christian church—certainly my own. But in the interest of “truth in advertising”, folks who enter a faithful church should know: Jesus won’t let you leave without looking to change you….
Here’s why. Sin is deadly serious. Your God, who loves you enough to die for you, wants your sin resolved. “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). “The wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23). Thankfully, Scripture promises: “If we confess our sins, God is faithful and just; he will forgive our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).
Oh, how that forgiveness cost Him! Jesus “was pierced for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was upon him, and by his wounds we are healed” (Isaiah 53:5). Your every terrible thought, your every wicked word, your every dreadful deed – all the sin that we are, by nature (Psalm 51:5) – for all of that, Jesus suffered the full punishment of our damnation. “It is finished!” (John 19:30) Jesus exclaimed from the cross.
Faith in that message not only forgives our sins, it makes us want to have nothing to do with sin. “We were buried with Christ through baptism into death, in order that just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life” (Romans 6:4). “The grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all people. It teaches us to say ‘No’ to ungodliness and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright, and godly lives in this present age” (Titus 2:11-12).
Therefore, faithful pastors and Christians love you and want to reach you, even if you are verbally abusive, greedy, a fraud, or a drunk. We’ll urge you to confess your sins, to find forgiveness in Jesus, and to battle those transgressions—though never perfectly (Romans 7:21-25). We are your fellow sufferers and soldiers. If you are an idolater, lustful, an adulterer, gay, gender unsure, or any variety of LGBTQ+, we love you and want to reach you with God’s Word. You’ll hear us urge you to confess your sin, to trust Jesus for forgiveness, and to begin the battle against your sins.
God’s sure Word says: “Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived. Neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor males who have sex with males, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor the verbally abusive, nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God. And some of you were those types of people. But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God.” (1 Corinthians 6:9-11).
Come visit a faithful Christian church or a faithful Christian pastor, especially as Holy Week approaches. All are welcome!—for the change of heart that Jesus will bring you.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.