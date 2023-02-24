In the Pulpit

Rev. David Zimmermann

How peaceful has your week been? How about the last month? How would you rate the last year on the peace scale for you and your family? While we’re at it, why don’t we expand this examination out a bit… How peaceful has the last year been for the world? How about the peace of the world in the last decade or century? Why don’t we go back over the last 2000 years? Since Jesus came on the scene, how has peace gone for the world? I think we would all answer, not so well.

In 2003, journalist Chris Hedges set out to determine whether there have been any sustained periods of peace in human history. He defined war as any “conflict that claimed more than 1000 lives.” In 3,400 years of world history, he found just 268 war-free years. In other words, 92% of recorded history has been marked by active war. So, in my now retired teacher gradebook, that would be an A for humans in the art of war, and an absolute F in the category of peace.

