How peaceful has your week been? How about the last month? How would you rate the last year on the peace scale for you and your family? While we’re at it, why don’t we expand this examination out a bit… How peaceful has the last year been for the world? How about the peace of the world in the last decade or century? Why don’t we go back over the last 2000 years? Since Jesus came on the scene, how has peace gone for the world? I think we would all answer, not so well.
In 2003, journalist Chris Hedges set out to determine whether there have been any sustained periods of peace in human history. He defined war as any “conflict that claimed more than 1000 lives.” In 3,400 years of world history, he found just 268 war-free years. In other words, 92% of recorded history has been marked by active war. So, in my now retired teacher gradebook, that would be an A for humans in the art of war, and an absolute F in the category of peace.
In John 14:27, Jesus makes a promise, he says, “I am leaving you with a gift — peace of mind and heart. And the Peace I give is a gift the world cannot give.” (NLT) This is obviously not a promise that there will be no more war. No, this peace is the peace of God because we are at peace with God. This peace only comes when a person puts their faith in Jesus Christ to forgive their sins, make them new creations, and set aside a place for them in heaven.
There is obviously a difference between the peace the world offers and the peace Jesus offers. Worldly peace is the absence of trouble. Worldly peace is a vacation from rotten circumstances. Sometimes followers of Jesus expect worldly peace from the Lord. We expect Him to take away the bad things. We complain, “I’m stressed out. I’m sick. I don’t have enough money. My kids aren’t following the Lord. I hate my job. I’m lonely. God, you promised peace… and I’m miserable.” Many expect the peace of Jesus to make them healthy and wealthy and change their circumstances from bad to good.
When Jesus promises peace, it’s not about changing our circumstances. He is talking about giving us peace IN our circumstances. The thing we need to understand is that when tragedy strikes, God will be with us as we go through it. He never promised to take the problems away. In fact, he says just the opposite in John 16:33 (NIV), “In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” Jesus promises, “When you encounter trouble, I will be your comforter, I will be your counselor, I will be your peace.” That peace is available to all who follow Him.
And of course, we must not forget the ultimate peace that is promised. This will be when Jesus returns and God’s children will experience ultimate peace and the earth will be restored to what it was intended to be in the beginning… a place where God is ruling, and there is no sin.
Jesus gave John a glimpse of peace restored in Revelation 21:3 “Look, God’s home is now among his people! He will live with them, and they will be his people. God himself will be with them. He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever.” (NLT) May you experience the peace that Jesus brings.
