Jesus looked at them and said, “For mortals it is impossible, but for God all things are possible.” (Mt 19:26 NRSV) Is everything truly possible for God or do we limit what we think God can do? We like to think that God can do anything and is some magic genie in the sky granting wishes if we just pray hard enough, give enough to church or sacrifice enough of ourselves. That’s a God who loves conditionally, only based on what you do or don’t do. But if God is one who loves unconditionally, then it is not about what I can do or don’t do, but simply a gift from God. And if God gives freely and it isn’t dependent on what I do, then what’s the point of faith in the first place?
Faith isn’t about us changing God, but about God changing us. There is nothing we can do to separate ourselves from God and therefore the reverse is also true, there is nothing we can do to earn God’s favor or get a better seat at the table. Rather, faith isn’t about pleasing God, but about our response to God’s unconditional love. Hopefully, we have all experienced unconditional love somewhere, as imperfect as love on Earth can be. Maybe it is the love from a pet who is just excited to see you, no matter where you have been or what you look or smell like. So you respond, give pets and boops and snuggles, not looking for more favor, but just because when you feel love, you share love. You share love with your friends, family, pets, coworkers, and even strangers. When you feel truly loved, you can show true love.
Now I get it, there are people who are hard to love. Usually those are the ones who need it the most. And right now, our world feeds off of hate, discrimination, violence, and judgment. Even people of faith are fighting over who is worthy, who belongs in worship, who one can love or marry, what one can dress like or who determines the rights of women, or immigrants or criminals. We fight over which of God’s children should be punished or excluded, who’s choices aren’t “right” or who shouldn’t get a choice.
The reality is, fighting over who is worthy is like saying a calico cat doesn’t deserve love like a tabby cat does. There’s really no difference except outside appearance, yet we judge those who look differently, act differently, wear different clothes, change identities, push against our own “normal” and make us “uncomfortable.” The Bible is pretty clear, Jesus made people “uncomfortable.” And the next fact is that it wasn’t Jesus who needed to change, it was those who felt uneasy. In most situations, it is the person feeling discomfort who needs to re-evaluate their values rather than the one who is living out their fullest life.
When we feel loved, we show love, unconditionally, extravagantly, freely. God loves us already, so now it is our turn to show the world what true unconditional love really means…no one is excluded, left behind, or outcast….everyone is loved by God, so we too must love everyone.
