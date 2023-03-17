In The Pulpit
Rev. Katie R Van Der Linden

Jesus looked at them and said, “For mortals it is impossible, but for God all things are possible.” (Mt 19:26 NRSV) Is everything truly possible for God or do we limit what we think God can do? We like to think that God can do anything and is some magic genie in the sky granting wishes if we just pray hard enough, give enough to church or sacrifice enough of ourselves. That’s a God who loves conditionally, only based on what you do or don’t do. But if God is one who loves unconditionally, then it is not about what I can do or don’t do, but simply a gift from God. And if God gives freely and it isn’t dependent on what I do, then what’s the point of faith in the first place?

Faith isn’t about us changing God, but about God changing us. There is nothing we can do to separate ourselves from God and therefore the reverse is also true, there is nothing we can do to earn God’s favor or get a better seat at the table. Rather, faith isn’t about pleasing God, but about our response to God’s unconditional love. Hopefully, we have all experienced unconditional love somewhere, as imperfect as love on Earth can be. Maybe it is the love from a pet who is just excited to see you, no matter where you have been or what you look or smell like. So you respond, give pets and boops and snuggles, not looking for more favor, but just because when you feel love, you share love. You share love with your friends, family, pets, coworkers, and even strangers. When you feel truly loved, you can show true love.

