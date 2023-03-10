ln Chapter 3 of the Gospel of John we find a fascinating story about a visit between Jesus and Nicodemus, a prominent Pharisee (devout Jewish leader). And in the midst of this Gospel account is one of the most famous, oft quoted verses in all the Bible: John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” Indeed, this verse is so very well known that it is often referred to on posters, bumper stickers, billboards and even people’s placards and t-shirts at sports events only by its citation, John 3:16. Christians and non-Christians alike at the very least recognize and are familiar with the message of this verse.
The problem with bible verses such as John 3:16 and all kinds of bumper sticker theology is that, while they may attract attention, they offer a seriously watered down version of the message. John 3;16 is part of a passage which gives us deep insight into God’s love for us and how to live as Christians in a broken world.
Nicodemus is a devout Jewish leader, who seeks out Jesus in the dead of night, presumably in secret, because he wants to know and learn more about Him. Jesus tells him Nicodemus must be ‘reborn from above’, by water and the Spirit, in order to be saved. It is into this context that the famous ‘bumper sticker’ bible verse appears: God loved the world so much, in this way—by giving God’s only Son so that all who believe in Him shall have eternal life.
The significance of the passage can be easily lost if we just leave it with those powerful and moving words alone. Jesus’s words turned Nicodemus’ world upside down—suddenly the gift of salvation was to be shared with everyone, not just some subset of chosen people. This was a radical departure from the standard belief system. The early Christian church struggled mightily, as it still does today, with arguments about who was ‘worthy’ to receive salvation. Who is ‘worthy’ to be part of God’s chosen people, to be part of the beloved community? Why is it we have such a hard time believing that when God says“all the world” God really does mean “all”?
We modern day Christians still have trouble following this essential part of the Gospel teaching. Despite often paying lip service to it, we far too often narrow this gift—we rewrite the Gospel to read ‘God so loved the world, except for my rotten brother in law, except for my angry neighbor, except for that high school shooter, or except for the person who is different from me
Except.. There are no exceptions in John 3:16, nor in any of the many passages in which Jesus describes God’s love for us. God’s love is for all of us, no exceptions. If we follow Jesus, we commit ourselves to live as messengers of God’s love to the whole world, even the broken, difficult, annoying, apparently unlovable ones. Because God meant all we must embrace all.
It is not likely that we will be visited by a Nicodemus who comes to us clandestinely in the dark of night seeking to learn about the Gospel from us. Our encounters are more likely to be so mundane as to be in danger of being overlooked by us—they could be interactions at our children’s school, among coworkers, friends in social settings, or even strangers in the frozen food aisle at Walmart. The bottom line is that people will come looking for Jesus—And all they will get is us. How will you show them what John 3:16-21 means?
