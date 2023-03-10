In the Pulpit

Rev. Monica Burkert-Brist

ln Chapter 3 of the Gospel of John we find a fascinating story about a visit between Jesus and Nicodemus, a prominent Pharisee (devout Jewish leader). And in the midst of this Gospel account is one of the most famous, oft quoted verses in all the Bible: John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” Indeed, this verse is so very well known that it is often referred to on posters, bumper stickers, billboards and even people’s placards and t-shirts at sports events only by its citation, John 3:16. Christians and non-Christians alike at the very least recognize and are familiar with the message of this verse.

The problem with bible verses such as John 3:16 and all kinds of bumper sticker theology is that, while they may attract attention, they offer a seriously watered down version of the message. John 3;16 is part of a passage which gives us deep insight into God’s love for us and how to live as Christians in a broken world.

