In the beginning, we were created by community (“Let us create”) for community, (“in our image”). (Genesis 1:26) And yet, becoming one as Jesus prayed (John 17:21) has been a perennial challenge for the church. We remember how Peter struggled with who was welcomed into the church.
In Acts 10 we read about how Peter fell asleep hungry and had a dream of a sheet descending from heaven laden with animals and birds. A voice from heaven calls to Peter telling him to “kill and eat.” (Acts 10:13) Peter protests, he cannot eat meat that is ritually unclean. Implied in his words, he can only eat meat that are approved in the book of Leviticus.
This happens three times before the voice responds, “What God has made clean you must not call profane.” (Acts 10:15) Peter would later declare, “I truly understand that God shows no partiality.” But God wasn’t done teaching him. Paul was invited to address a group of Gentiles, (anyone other than the children of Israel) with whom it was “unlawful to associate with or to visit.” (Acts 10:28) He spoke with them and while he was speaking the Holy Spirit fell upon the gathering of unbaptized Gentiles and Peter is stretched again asking, “Can anyone withhold the water for baptizing these people who have received the Holy Spirit just as we have?” (Acts 10:47)
It seems that God is not bound by our parochial understanding, that God truly desired us all to “become one” as Jesus prayed. And yet, scripture has been, and in some places continues to be, used to condone slavery, segregate based on race or class, subjugate women, and exclude anyone who does not conform to a hetero-normative understanding of gender, sexual orientation, or identity.
Historically, Peter’s vision and his conversation have been understood as lifting the bans on what we can eat and with whom we may associate. Yet, there’s more here. In both cases Peter is challenged to act beyond the boundaries of the Law, as expressed in the Bible. He is challenged to look between the lines and behind the words of the text to see the greatest commandments,” ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the greatest and first commandment. And a second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’” (Matthew 22:37-39)
There’s a lesson here for us. Rather than cherry-picking verses to exclude others, we are challenged to love and in that loving to come to a new understanding of “other,” ourselves, and ultimately a new understanding of God.
As we work together to love God and neighbor, we can build beloved community on earth as in heaven and realize Jesus’ prayer that we all be one.
