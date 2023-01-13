In the beginning, we were created by community (“Let us create”) for community, (“in our image”). (Genesis 1:26) And yet, becoming one as Jesus prayed (John 17:21) has been a perennial challenge for the church. We remember how Peter struggled with who was welcomed into the church.

In Acts 10 we read about how Peter fell asleep hungry and had a dream of a sheet descending from heaven laden with animals and birds. A voice from heaven calls to Peter telling him to “kill and eat.” (Acts 10:13) Peter protests, he cannot eat meat that is ritually unclean. Implied in his words, he can only eat meat that are approved in the book of Leviticus.

Tags

Load comments