In the Pulpit

Rev. Justin Cloute

During Lent many Christians around the world focus their attention on the final days of Jesus’ life on earth. The stories of Judas’ betrayal, Peter’s denial, and Pilate’s questioning have been etched in our cultural consciousness. But there’s another story tucked among the others that doesn’t often get as much attention.

After celebrating the Passover Meal, Jesus and the disciples went out to the Garden of Gethsemane to pray. While there, a detachment of soldiers with swords and clubs came with Judas to arrest Jesus. As the men seized Jesus and arrested him, Peter pulled out his sword and struck the servant of the high priest, a man named Malchus, cutting off his ear. Jesus quickly rebuked his disciple, saying, “No more of this!” (Luke 22:51) and then he immediately touched the man’s ear and healed him.

Load comments