During Lent many Christians around the world focus their attention on the final days of Jesus’ life on earth. The stories of Judas’ betrayal, Peter’s denial, and Pilate’s questioning have been etched in our cultural consciousness. But there’s another story tucked among the others that doesn’t often get as much attention.
After celebrating the Passover Meal, Jesus and the disciples went out to the Garden of Gethsemane to pray. While there, a detachment of soldiers with swords and clubs came with Judas to arrest Jesus. As the men seized Jesus and arrested him, Peter pulled out his sword and struck the servant of the high priest, a man named Malchus, cutting off his ear. Jesus quickly rebuked his disciple, saying, “No more of this!” (Luke 22:51) and then he immediately touched the man’s ear and healed him.
What restraint! What self-control! Jesus had the power and authority to call down thousands of powerful angels to his defense. He was innocent and had every right to defend himself by destroying those who had come to take his life. But he didn’t. Instead he helped and healed one of those who had come to harm him.
How do you respond to unwarranted criticism? What’s your first reaction when someone lashes out in anger at you? How about when they accuse you of something you didn’t do? We live in a world where the quick comeback, the biting response, and the demeaning answer are rewarded both in real life and on Twitter. If you are like me, I’m guessing you haven’t always exercised restraint. If you are like me, I’m guessing you haven’t always loved others more than yourself in such situations. At times self-control has been less important than making sure you put your enemy in his or her place.
Look again at Jesus. He stands in our place as the perfect lamb of God who never opened his mouth to hurt or raised his hand to harm. We need him. We need his quiet and purposeful obedience to his Father’s will. We need his perfection, his holiness, his righteousness, and that’s exactly what he came to give us by dying on the cross and rising from the dead. Through faith his life is ours.
Knowing Jesus’ love for us, we can strive to love others, even those who have hurt us. We can strive to show restraint in a world in which it is a lost art. We can be a light in a place of darkness, and maybe through our strange behavior, others might come to know Jesus’ love.
