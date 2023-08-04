When we regret some things we have done, we suffer guilt. When we do what we know is not right, we suffer guilt. When we avoid doing what is right we suffer guilt. When we go up against what God says is His will in the Bible, we suffer guilt. Guilt can be extremely disabling. In 2 Samuel, chapters 11 and 12, we are told about David’s sins of adultery, deceit and murder. David suffered tremendous guilt due to his sin. Along with reading 2 Samuel, chapters 11 and 12, read Psalm 51 and Psalm 32 in God’s Word to see how guilt was heavy on David at first. How do you handle guilt?
I heard a story once that stuck in my mind because it reveals how many try to handle their guilt. A man entered a bar, bought a glass of beer and then immediately threw it into the bartender’s face. Quickly grabbing a napkin, he helped the bartender dry his face while he apologized with great remorse. “I’m so sorry,” he said. “I have this compulsion to do this. I fight it, but I don’t know what to do about it.” “You had better do something about your problem,” the bartender replied. “You can be sure I’ll remember you and will never serve you another drink until you get help.” Months later the man came to the bar again. When he asked for a beer, the bartender refused. Then the man explained that he had been seeing a psychiatrist and that his problem was solved. Convinced it was now okay to serve him, the bartender poured him a drink. The man took the glass and splashed the beer into the barkeeper’s astonished face. “I thought you were cured,” the shocked bartender screamed. “I am,” said the man. “I still do it, but I don’t feel guilty about it anymore.”
