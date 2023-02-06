It is February and many of us are looking forward to that holiday when we celebrate love. Romantic love between two people, love of parent and child, love between friends, coworkers, etc. For all the talk of love, the cards, the candy, the flowers, I believe there is a shortage of love in our world right now.
Earnie Larsen, author, counselor, and 12 Step advocate wrote a book a number of years ago called, The Healer’s Way — Bringing Hands-on Compassion to a Love-Starved World. Larsen is a pioneer in the addiction and recovery field and this book is the culmination of thirty years of work as a counselor and years of walking his own recovery path.
The simplicity of message is delightful: “When talking of human well-being all there is is love and love denied.” Larsen says, “It seems to me that all the emphasis on work in the world, without the balance of genuine love, leaves us deformed…” When there is love an individual can learn, grow, mature and become a spirit-filled and Godly person. When love is denied, in one or more of the systems in which a person functions, (family, extended family, society, school, religion, etc.) that individual must somehow compensate for the loss. That compensation can often manifest itself into addiction, violence, mental health issues, and various other destructive behaviors or a combination of the above.
As a pastor and chaplain, I am often privileged to enter into the holy ground of systems where people have been denied love. So many of the people I encounter are wounded and searching for a love that will fill the holes in their souls. My role, with God’s help, is providing care for these wounded individuals that direct them to ultimate love — the love of God — a love that has been in existence from the beginning and has no end.
As God’s body, we are encouraged and called to find healing, wholeness, and redemption for ourselves. And as we find the undeniable love of the great “I Am” we are then obligated to share that with others — not through shame, blame, violence or condemnation, but with love. And as the Burt Bacharach song from 1965 says: “What the world needs now is love, sweet love — no not just for some, but for everyone.”
