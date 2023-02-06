Jane Gehler
Rev. Jane Gehler

It is February and many of us are looking forward to that holiday when we celebrate love. Romantic love between two people, love of parent and child, love between friends, coworkers, etc. For all the talk of love, the cards, the candy, the flowers, I believe there is a shortage of love in our world right now.

Earnie Larsen, author, counselor, and 12 Step advocate wrote a book a number of years ago called, The Healer’s Way — Bringing Hands-on Compassion to a Love-Starved World. Larsen is a pioneer in the addiction and recovery field and this book is the culmination of thirty years of work as a counselor and years of walking his own recovery path.

