During Trivia Night last Saturday at Watertown High School, one of the questions was about the VeggieTales’ song “God is Bigger than the Boogie Man,” and the table I was sitting at nailed it.
God is bigger than the bogeyman. The God revealed in the Bible is so great and awesome that little kids can happily sing before they go to bed against their fears.
How big is God? Theologians have come up with fancy words to explain the Lord’s greatness. Aseity, omnipresence, omnipotent, and omniscient. He is self-existent, present everywhere, all powerful, and all knowing.
Yet, this isn’t the way that God reveals himself to either grownups or little ones. He doesn’t describe himself as an encyclopedia entry. Instead, he introduces us to himself in three ways. The first is through creation.
The Lord gives us magnificent, gawky, absurdly dignified sandhill cranes with a pterodactyl cry. And God placed us on a planet situated within the universe so that we might see out from our emerald jewel and observe the kaleidoscope of the heavens. Or as the psalmist writes, “The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork” (Ps. 19:1).
Another way we know that God is big is from glancing inward. We don’t find God within our hearts, as much as we find a need for a big God. When we look within ourselves, we can imagine the universe and set limits on it. We can create models of it and point to them in books and classrooms and on screens. The marvel is that the universe can’t do the same. To imagine the universe, when the universe can’t imagine you, is to be greater than the universe.
We have powers that a purposeless, unintelligent, and at one time lifeless universe can’t give us. So, we are either gods, or there is a God. (Personally, I make too many mistakes to be a god, but I will let you ask your friends and family.)
The final way that God speaks to us is through the Word. The Word is the clearest way that God speaks to us. God’s Word to us is Jesus, and the “testimony of Jesus is the spirit of prophecy” (Rev. 19:10).
The Bible is God’s prophetic and written word to us and is a “testimony of Jesus.” God’s written word tells us that God having “no one greater by whom to swear, he swore by himself” (Heb. 6:13). God is so great that he can think of nothing greater than himself.
Further, the New Testament tells us that Jesus himself is God and man. Which is why the shocked Thomas said to the risen Jesus, “My Lord and my God” (John 20:28). Jesus the risen Savior is God.
Jesus is greater than the bogeyman. He’s greater than cancer, inflation, death, life, and wickedness. He has conquered death, sin, and Satan on the cross. He saves anyone who will trust in him. The Bible, nature, and our own abilities tell us it is so.
