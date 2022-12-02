In the Pulpit

Rev. Keith

Thanksgiving is over and the Christmas season is here. For Christians, the Christmas Season is an oddly perilous time. We would naturally assume the Christmas season ought to be a time of joyful expectation as we anticipate the celebration of the birth of the Savior of the World. Certainly, this season should be one of joyful expectation.

The odd peril of this season is that we become so focused on celebration, we lose sight of the one whom we are celebrating, Jesus. He is the Son of God who came to Earth, born of a woman in Bethlehem. The Son came to die for sins on the Cross and rise from the dead on Easter Morning so we can receive forgiveness for our sins and everlasting life through faith in Him. On Christmas day we celebrate the birth of the Savior of the World.

Load comments