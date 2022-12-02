Thanksgiving is over and the Christmas season is here. For Christians, the Christmas Season is an oddly perilous time. We would naturally assume the Christmas season ought to be a time of joyful expectation as we anticipate the celebration of the birth of the Savior of the World. Certainly, this season should be one of joyful expectation.
The odd peril of this season is that we become so focused on celebration, we lose sight of the one whom we are celebrating, Jesus. He is the Son of God who came to Earth, born of a woman in Bethlehem. The Son came to die for sins on the Cross and rise from the dead on Easter Morning so we can receive forgiveness for our sins and everlasting life through faith in Him. On Christmas day we celebrate the birth of the Savior of the World.
The selfless giving gifts is a wonderful thing. Spending time with family is praise worthy. Enjoying traditions is good for our spirits. Driving through town enjoying all of the wonderful Christmas lights is a yearly pleasure for my family. However, we must never let these small pleasures distract us from beholding the Savior in all of His wonderful glory.
How do we guard ourselves from taking ‘Christ’ out of Christmas in our own hearts and minds? At Watertown Community Church, we recently finished the book of the Bible called ‘Acts’. In the second to last chapter, the Apostle Paul is on a long and hard journey through the Winter season.
He is a Roman prisoner and under guard on a ship as they sail to deliver the Apostle to the Emperor for trial. God told Paul that God is sending him to Rome. But as they experience one hardship after another, Paul loses all hope and thinks he will die at sea. But then God reminds Paul to have faith. Paul then stands up in the middle of the storm and encourages all 276 people on board to have faith in his God.
Why did Paul lose all hope? He lost sight of Christ in his heart. He let the state of the worldly situation around him take over all of his attention. Our situation is not like Paul’s. But we share the same problem, letting the worldly situation around us take hold of all of our attention.
The remedy to the same problem of loosing sight of Jesus is the same as well. When Paul lost sight of his Hope in Jesus, he needed to do two things. First, he needed to remember his Hope: God himself. Second, he needed to obey God’s command: to be God’s witness on that boat.
How do we guard ourselves from losing sight of Jesus this Christmas season? We must continually set our hearts and minds on God alone and live out His will for our lives: to be his witnesses until he comes.
