Where does one start when responding to a hurting world? What wound needs tending first? Safe, affordable housing for those who are unhoused in our own community? Food to Go and Grow supplying weekend meals for kindergarteners and families? Aiding relief efforts in the aftermath of the horrific earthquake in Turkey and Syria? A phone call to a loved one who is reeling from a new diagnosis or loss? And how about you? Where do you fit in all this?
Perhaps your heart and guts are moved in all of these instances, and you want it all fixed right now. Healing, wholeness, abundance, equity, hope right now.
There are things one can do in the short term to alleviate suffering, while keeping the long view always in mind. Throughout history, human societies have worked for generations toward hopes of healing, equity, and abundance. Without a strong sense of identity, mission, and community, this vision is difficult to see, much less work toward. So where do we start?
Start where you are, with who you are, and whom you are among.
Jesus’ ministry in ancient Palestine was among Jews and gentiles who lived under occupation of the oppressive and violent Roman empire. Poverty and powerlessness was the experience of the majority. In his ministry and teaching, Jesus centered the experiences of those who hungered for righteousness, who mourned, who were poor in spirit and lived in poverty, who were ill, excluded and even cursed–humanizing, healing, feeding, including and blessing those relegated to the margins. The Son of God breaks down barriers of belonging to create a beloved humanity, teaching his disciples to do the same all along the way to his death on the cross, so that death, the ultimate barrier, will be destroyed.
Be who you are, in the place you are, with the people you are among. What gifts has God given you? What challenges surround you? Frederick Buechner, American author and theologian writes in his book Wishful Thinking: “The place God calls you to is the place where your deep gladness and the world's deep hunger meet.”
Can you encounter that space? Where your gladness, your calling, meets the world’s hunger and need? If you’re not sure, ask yourself a few questions. What makes you curious, what makes you pay attention, what makes you feel connected to yourself and a community? Whose story have you heard lately that has made you see something anew? With whom have you shared your own story lately?
The healing we seek will be found in healthy, life-giving relationships with God, neighbor, and selves. Jesus the Christ has paved the way. As followers of this Jesus we humbly and powerfully step forward into the reality of a suffering and beloved world. Gladness, hunger, and all. That’s where we start. Together.
