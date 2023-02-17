Where does one start when responding to a hurting world? What wound needs tending first? Safe, affordable housing for those who are unhoused in our own community? Food to Go and Grow supplying weekend meals for kindergarteners and families? Aiding relief efforts in the aftermath of the horrific earthquake in Turkey and Syria? A phone call to a loved one who is reeling from a new diagnosis or loss? And how about you? Where do you fit in all this?

Perhaps your heart and guts are moved in all of these instances, and you want it all fixed right now. Healing, wholeness, abundance, equity, hope right now.

