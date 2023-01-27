There has been much hearsay and discussion about what the bible declares about the end times. Opinions vary as far as the east is from the west. I will attempt to present a simple overview on this topic as I see in Scripture. So, are we in the last days according to the Bible? Let’s examine some biblical earmarks on the subject.
1. There will be an increase in technology and industry. According to Daniel 12:4 “But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.” With thousands of years of human history only in the last 150 years have we seen the rise of the industrial revolution. In less than 100 years we saw the first flight to air travel to the landing man on the moon!
2. Israel would be restored as a nation. “And say unto them, Thus saith the Lord God; Behold, I will take the children of Israel from among the heathen, whither they be gone, and will gather them on every side, and bring them into their own land” Ezekiel 37:21. Israel has been scattered for two thousand years but was miraculously re-gathered and made an official nation in 1948 just like the scriptures foretold!
3. We are seeing troublesome and perilous times. The Apostle Paul declares in 2 Tim 3, “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, Traitors, heady, high-minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God.” The rise of lawlessness, perversions and the manifestation of selfishness in society in the last 30 years have made us shake our heads in disbelief.
4. The rise of Christian persecution and anti-Semitism. “And ye shall be hated of all men for my name’s sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.” Matt 10:22. The Christian and the Jew are becoming more despised even in our nation as never before.
5. An uprising of scoffers and mockers. “Knowing this first, that there shall come in the last days scoffers, walking after their own lusts, And saying, Where is the promise of his coming? For since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of the creation.” 2 Pet 3. There was a time when men feared the coming of the Lord and would strive to live right knowing they would stand one day before God and give an account. But today? Many are mocking the Bible and in an open disbelief of bible truths.
So dear reader, are we in the last days or is it all coincidence? I will finish with the words of Jesus in Luke 21, “And take heed to yourselves, lest at any time your hearts be overcharged with surfeiting, and drunkenness, and cares of this life, and so that day come upon you unawares. For as a snare shall it come on all them that dwell on the face of the whole earth. Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.”
