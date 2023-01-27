Rev. Jeff Steiner
There has been much hearsay and discussion about what the bible declares about the end times. Opinions vary as far as the east is from the west. I will attempt to present a simple overview on this topic as I see in Scripture. So, are we in the last days according to the Bible? Let’s examine some biblical earmarks on the subject.

1. There will be an increase in technology and industry. According to Daniel 12:4 “But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.” With thousands of years of human history only in the last 150 years have we seen the rise of the industrial revolution. In less than 100 years we saw the first flight to air travel to the landing man on the moon!

