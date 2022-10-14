In the Pulpit: Let go and let God
Rev. Ray Bezanson

The Scriptures teach us to walk humbly with our God and with one another. Philippians 2, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves” (v. 3). It’s not that everyone else is superior or more talented, but that Christian love sees others as worthy of preferential treatment.

Humility is not a choice we make every now and then; it’s a way of life. “Clothe yourselves with humility” (1 Peter 5:5). “You save a humble people, but your eyes are on the haughty to bring them down” (2 Sam. 22:28).

