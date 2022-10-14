The Scriptures teach us to walk humbly with our God and with one another. Philippians 2, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves” (v. 3). It’s not that everyone else is superior or more talented, but that Christian love sees others as worthy of preferential treatment.
Humility is not a choice we make every now and then; it’s a way of life. “Clothe yourselves with humility” (1 Peter 5:5). “You save a humble people, but your eyes are on the haughty to bring them down” (2 Sam. 22:28).
We are saved by grace, the Bible teaches (Eph. 2:8), and that is always preceded by complete humility, a total emptying of oneself, an acknowledgment that we bring nothing to the exchange but sin and death. Yet he gives us forgiveness and life! It’s not that God rewards humility with grace. Instead, humility is the precondition necessary for God to give His grace. The haughty and proud feel no need for grace and reject it.
God gives grace to the humble. Consider His Old Testament people. “The Lord did not set his affection on you and choose you because you were more numerous than other peoples, for you were the fewest of all peoples. But it was because the LORD loved you and kept the oath he swore to your forefathers that he redeemed you from the land of slavery” (Deuteronomy 7:7ff).
God gives grace to the humble. Consider His early New Testament people, “Brothers, remember what you were when you were called. Not many of you were wise by human standards; not many were influential; not many were of noble birth. But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong. He chose the lowly things of the world . . . so that no one may boast before him” (1 Cor. 26ff).
God gives grace to the humble. Consider Mary, the Mother of Jesus who said, “He has exalted those of humble estate” (Luke 1:52).
God gives grace to the humble. Consider the parable of the Pharisee and the tax collector. That Pharisee was so proud, thanking God that he was not like other men. Meanwhile, the tax collector stood at a distance and would not even look up to heaven, but beat his breast and said, ‘God, have mercy on me, a sinner.’” Jesus tells us it was the tax collector that went home justified before God (Lk. 18:9ff).
God exalts the humble. What is more humble than dry bones and dust? Yet in our flesh we shall see God! (Job. 19) because God gives grace to the humble. “We shall be changed. In a flash, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised imperishable. . . and the mortal will put on immortality” (1 Cor. 15).
God gives grace to the humble. Therefore, walk humbly with God and one another.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.