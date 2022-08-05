People sometimes ask me how to know if God is talking to them, or how to know if something is God’s will or God’s voice.
A good start is to read scripture and pay attention to the world around you and inside you. Here’s my most recent “hearing God’s voice” experience.
When I walk around my neighborhood, there is a toddler who always greets me and asks: “Do you remember me?” I answer with his name, saying, “Yes! I remember you!”
My neighbor’s question reminds me of God’s voice, asking “Do you remember me?” throughout the day. Do I remember God’s love, grace, new life, healing, and restoration? Like my neighbor’s voice, God’s voice calls us back to ourselves and calls us back to relationship with our neighbor and God’s creation.
God’s voice makes us more open, expansive, loving, connected, and free.
God can break down all the things that keep us separate from our beloved selves and our beloved neighbors. Our salvation, our chance at new life now and in the life to come, is not dependent on earning God’s love somehow. Our salvation is dependent only upon God, who gives us no less than God’s very self, Jesus the Christ.
Even if we forget our own belovedness, or if another person or a system denies our belovedness, God remembers for us. The voice of my little neighbor speaks to me in the voice of God, reminding me that God remembers me, and helps me remember God’s love for all of creation.
When Jesus is on the cross in the gospel of Luke (23:42), two others are crucified with him. One says, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” Jesus replies, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.”
God’s kingdom comes even into the present moment and invites us in, too: A kingdom of abundance and mercy, of welcome and celebration, of wholeness and new life. When we remember God and our neighbors, when we remember our own belovedness, we too can participate in God’s kingdom now.
Listen to the voices who remind you of God with you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.