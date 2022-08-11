In Matthew 18:21-22, we read a brief conversation between Jesus, and his disciple Peter:
"Then Peter came up and said to him, 'Lord, how often will my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? As many as seven times?' Jesus said to him, 'I do not say to you seven times, but 77 times.'"
When Jesus tells Peter 77 times, what he really means is to forgive unconditionally; to forgive without keeping track.
Forgiveness may be one of the most challenging things that Christians are called to. If we’re being honest with ourselves, vengeance and retaliation against those who wrong us sound much better than grace and forgiveness. I won’t pretend that Christians can often be just as bad at forgiveness as anyone. We are called to forgive as we have been forgiven, but what does that actually mean?
Through Christ’s death and resurrection, we have been forgiven an unpayable debt. Nobody wants to hear that they are bad. I would guess that most people would consider themselves to be a good person. The truth is we are all sinful. You, your spouse, your co-worker, neighbor, yes, even the pastors here in town and everywhere.
Every person sins against God every day and are in unpayable debt to him. We deserve death and punishment, but God had a different plan. The father sent his Son Jesus to die for the debt we owe so that we may be forgiven. There is no way we can be good enough, so God, in his grace and mercy, forgives us.
Sometimes, people sin against us. If we are to forgive as we have been forgiven, then we must forgive unconditionally, without keeping a record of wrongs. Take a moment to read Matthew 18:23-35. It is a short parable that will not take a lot of time from your day. The king is God, and we could be the servant, but we don’t have to be if we choose forgiveness. You cannot fully forgive until you have accepted the incredible forgiveness God offers through his son, Jesus.
Think about who you need to forgive today. I don’t know what that person has done to you. I can only imagine how difficult it is to forgive because I’ve been there myself. However, I do know that if God is able to forgive someone like me, I can forgive those who sin against me.
My prayer is that you, reading this today, can reflect on how you have been forgiven by God, and set free to forgive others.
Esposito is pastor of student ministries at River Valley Alliance Church.
