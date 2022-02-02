In the Pulpit

"...Those who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength,
they shall mount up with wings like eagles,
they shall run and not be weary,
they shall walk and not faint."
Isaiah 40:31
It’s that time of year again. The winter season seems to drag on and those of us here in the frozen tundra are either temporarily escaping the weather or are quietly envious of those who do. It is a time of year when we grow weary of the day-to-day rhythm of our lives. And I don’t know about the rest of you, but this year I find myself more weary and more impatient than usual for “all of this” to end.
For each of us, “all of this” might mean different things. We may be COVID weary, weary of the extra efforts we have all undertaken to keep ourselves, our families and our neighbors safe these past months. We may be weary of the disruption in our lives visited upon us these last two years. We may be weary of the continuing angry and often violent tenor of national discourse. We may be weary of divisions and arguments closer to home, in our own families or communities. We may just be weary of struggle — be it economic, physical or personal.
These last couple of years have really tested our perseverance and our faith. We must remember that God means for us to be people of hope. What does it mean to be people of hope? By embracing hope, we can have confidence that God remains on the path with us no matter how rocky the climb.
Optimism is a happy or positive attitude. Hope is more than optimism. Indeed, hope sometimes isn’t happy at all.
Hope is much deeper than optimism. Hope is a stance, a steadfast way of life. If we declare ourselves to be people of hope, it means that we resolve to live into each and every day, good and bad, with the knowledge that God always shows up and is present with us. And when God shows up, it is not always in the ways we expect.
If we open our hearts to hear God’s voice and to be led by the Holy Spirit, we will be able to weather tough times because we live in hope. We live in confidence that God is always showing up and that “God’s got this." We can survive hard times with hope because we know, as the Apostle Paul reminds us, “God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit that has been given to us." (Romans 5:5).
Our Jewish ancestors knew this well. Their prophets reminded them that God would always show up, even in their darkest times. Let us, then, take heart from the words of the prophet Micah when we grow weary: “But as for me, I will look to the Lord. I will wait for the God of my salvation; my God will hear me”. (Micah 7:7)
