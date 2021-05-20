We live in frightening and confusing times, yet it is in times just like this that we are called to draw deep from the well of faith.
God’s word to us, over and over again, insistently and unceasingly is “be not afraid”. That message appears in the Bible 365 times. One for every day of the year! Especially in the midst of the overwhelming COVID pandemic, we all need to hear this message and to own it and to believe it and to live it.
In a couple of days, we will gather in worship to hear the message of Pentecost. We do well to listen. Listen carefully. Listen deeply. May it be our story. May it be your life’s story! For our world desperately needs to hear it again. Our world desperately needs to see it again.
Our world desperately needs to live it again. The presence of the Holy Spirit guides each one of us to celebrate our faith -– not just with words, but also with actions. The Holy Spirit inspires us to fulfill the call of Jesus to take the role of the servant and to love one another and to care for one another.
Jesus lived out his faith in God with courage, love, forgiveness and trust. He did not give up on God, and knew that God had not given up on him.
Much of the violence and terror that is so prevalent in our society is caused by those who have given up believing that their communities would provide justice, wholeness or meaning — they have given up on life -– and they have given up on God. (Or could it be that they believed that God has given up on them?)
However, the message and ministry of Jesus proclaims that God never gives up on us. God refuses to allow death to be the last word. And with the message of the Holy Spirit that is the focus of Pentecost we celebrate that we are not alone.
We do not need face life’s struggles and pandemics alone. God is with us. Easter and Pentecost is God’s message to us all that this world and this life can be redeemed, rather than destroyed.
That is a story that needs to be shared. It makes all the difference.
