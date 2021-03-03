Have you considered the blessings of a Christian school?
I invite to you visualize the experience that I had one morning at St. Mark’s parish school in Watertown. The school board chairman and I met at school at the the start of the day. We chatted a bit, and then as classes began, we got to business. We were here to experience something spiritual and powerfully touching.
For the next hour, we strolled through the halls and classrooms of the parish school, peeking in a door, popping a head into a classroom, chatting with some children, and talking with their teachers who graciously allowed the interruption.
We heard prayers being prayed by little voices. Songs about Jesus danced through the halls. In one room, teachers were reading the Bible stories to children, in another classroom students were huddled in cozy groups on a rug around a shared Bible activity. Devotions were read with life lessons applied.
Again and again we heard our Gospel teachers doing they were called to do: teaching the Gospel. “Jesus died for you.” “Jesus has forgiven you.” “Jesus took away your sins.” “You are a child of God,” we heard.
In every room of the big school building, not one teacher failed. Every single student in school was served by loving and caring Christian teachers. The other subjects would be taught later in the day, but first things have to come first: Jesus’ love is first at a Christian school.
The morning tour left us both smiling, and maybe a little bit choked up at the same time. It really was a powerful experience. And it is an experience that I have enjoyed over and over, year after year as St. Mark’s school pastor; this day was not an exception. It is something that happens every single morning at St. Mark’s School. It’s a unique, powerful blessing that our community is blessed with in its Christian schools.
Have you ever seen such a thing? It’s time you do. Consider embracing the blessings of a Christian school for your children or grandchildren. Discuss with your family if the teachings of the Christian faith may have a positive impact in your life, and give you confident hope in an eternal life of perfect happiness after this world has passed away. It’s what Jesus has promised for you.
And you’re always welcome to contact the school office at St. Mark’s if you’d like to experience a morning walk-through with me. We’ll find a time to be amazed together, and refreshed to see the blessing of a Christian school.
