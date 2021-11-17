Thanksgiving is here. What are you thankful for?
Make a list and thank God for each one on the list. God’s people give thanks for our gracious Lord and Savior through whom we have forgiveness and eternal life. We give thanks for the Gospel or good news in God’s word and the faith to believe it. We give thanks for the peace we have with God through Christ. We give thanks for our church and school where God’s Word is supreme. We give thanks for worship and the building we have at which we worship. We give thanks for our family and friends. We give thanks for food, clothing and shelter. Our gracious Lord is incredibly generous.
Have you ever thought about giving thanks for your time – Yes, your time. You have the gift of time to give the Lord glory. How are you going to use your time?
I challenge you this Thanksgiving and Christmas season to remember that your time is precious and it is one of the most special gifts that we receive and that we can share. Use it right.
God’s word says, “Consider carefully, then, how you walk, not as unwise people, but as wise people. Make the most of your time, because the days are evil. For this reason, do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is.” (Ephesians 5:15-17)
When I was a McDonalds’ manager, I had the opportunity to take a number of time-management courses. During those classes I learned God helped me manage my time as a child of God. Out of many of the time-management innovations, I remember a simple technique to help manage time: Make a list of what you need and want to do and then place an “A” in front of the most important ones, a “B” in front of the less important and finally a “C” in front of the least important. Then put a “1” in front of the most important in each division making therefore the “A1” the most important of all. What then is your “A1” priority, which will get your first attention and time?
Honor God by putting Him, our Savior, his word and worship in first place – an “A1” priority. Bring his word into your family life as you talk about it and apply it to your life. Apply God’s word to the way you do your job, the amount of time you spend on social media, and how you personally interact with others.
There will be sacrifices but it’s what we want to do for our loving Lord. It might mean waking up an extra 15 minutes early in the morning or deleting an app off your phone to meet with the Lord in word and prayer instead, or to bring a meal to a neighbor in need, or to serve in one of our church's many ministries.
Give thanks for your time and ask God to help you use it wisely. For, after all, our time is a gift from God.
