Are you tired of COVID-19 yet? It seems like it has been a part of our lives forever! And aren’t we longing to be with people unencumbered?
In the midst of this pandemic, we might have questions such as: “Where is God?” or “Why doesn’t God fix this predicament?” Aren’t faithful people praying for the virus to go away, or at least be mitigated enough so that it no longer weighs heavy on our minds? Are we losing hope?
How about the current problems with violence? Most noted are acts of violence using guns. But there are many other methods of violence, including physical and verbal abusive relationships. There is the violence of hate-filled words toward people who are different. Why doesn’t God fix the array of violence in our society? Are we losing hope?
Isn’t it a common reaction to question God, or God’s providence when we suffer? God is our God and we are God’s people. What does that mean for our hope?
Consider the Hebrews who were slaves in Egypt for over 400 years. They cried to God for help the whole time they were there. Many who prayed to God never saw the amazing release from Egypt, into the wilderness toward the promised land. But help did arrive When God utilized Moses. Moses was the right person, at the right time so that God could be glorified.
There was a man born blind. Jesus put mud on his eyes and invited him to wash in the pool of Siloam. (John 9:1-12) And the man could then see for the first time in his life! Why was healing at that time? It was the right person at the right time so that God could be glorified.
What do we learn about God, as we learn from these two examples as well as the breadth of scripture? God is with us always and forever. God responds in God’s time, not ours. Help might come from someone you don’t expect. God’s help might come in an unconventional way. God cares for large groups of people as well as every individual.
And our response to God’s offer of help? When help does come, you will have the choice to accept it, or not. The Hebrews had to choose whether to put the blood of the lamb on their doorpost. The blind man had a choice to go to the pool of Siloam, or not.
So, what bothers you today? What concerns do you have? What is your fear? What makes you anxious? Cry out to God in prayer… and place your ultimate hope in the one who is all-powerful, loving, gracious and forever.
We are reminded in Psalm 23:4 “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for you are with me.” We may be in a dark valley… but God is with us. There is no better foundation for our hope.
