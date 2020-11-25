A long time ago, the people of God went to their taskmaster and asked to rest. They were forced to ask, because they were enslaved to him and they could not suspend work to meet together to sing, give offerings of praises and goods, to pray, and to hear from God’s Word.
The worship of the God of Israel requires that work be suspended. It requires times of intense silence, of listening, singing and confessing. In worship, one is both alone with God and immersed in a corporate activity. The adoration of God is such that the Ten Commandments sets aside an entire day of rest for the holy convocations (Lev. 23:3). Even after the coming of the Son of Abraham, Jesus Christ, the people of God have delighted in a day of rest and worship.
The taskmaster of God’s people responded as he or she always does, “You are idle, you are idle: that is why you say, ‘Let us go and sacrifice to the Lord.” (Exod. 5:17).
The tyrannical enemies of God, and they have many names and forms, despise the worship of God by his people. It is hateful to them, so much so that their habit of action is found in Psalm 74:4, “Your foes have roared in the midst of your meeting place; they set up their own signs for signs.”
We see this repeated throughout history—the destruction of the Temple of God by Nebuchadnezzar, then by the Greeks, the Romans, and the modern violent persecution of Christians throughout the world. The purpose of all of this is to keep God’s people from resting in him through worship.
At the same time, the spiritual leader of the taskmasters of the world, Satan (Eph. 2:1-2), has a second means of prohibiting rest—unending play and amusing distraction. Such is described in Exodus 32:6, “And the people sat down to eat and drink and rose up to play.”
Neither play nor work are sins. They are both good and wonderful in their place. And yet both are used by Satan to draw people away from devotion to God. Even Israel’s religious teachers succumbed to the power of pleasure rather than worship. The persecution of play is subtle and much more related to peer pressure and social conformity. As Moses’ brother said, “You know the people. . .” (Ex. 32:22).
We live in an era where the rumbles of violent and legal persecution are faint upon the horizon. Yet, we still hear our taskmaster’s demand, “You are idle.” We hear that bars, museums and casinos should remain open as the doors of the church are closed in a pandemic. But we also discover that local churches are canceling services for sporting events, and even renting their facilities for practices during traditional church hours. Neither play nor work allows the rest of worship.
And what does our Lord Jesus say to these things, “Come away by yourselves to a desolate place and rest a while” (Mark 6:31).
Our Lord tells the church, “Come away by yourselves.” Come together as the people of God “and rest a while.” Away from the hustle, bustle of work and service, and away from the frantic play of the world, and speak and listen, be sustained by the word and the Spirit. Rest.
