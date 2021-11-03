We turn our clocks back one hour this weekend. Most of us will be sleeping when the time change happens, so it may not matter a lot to us, until the sun sets an hour earlier on Sunday night.
This does bring reason for us to take a look at how we spend our time. Although we are given an extra hour for one day, we may still fill our schedules, instead of taking time to set it everything aside.
Hear what Bible says about time. Psalm 31:14-16 says, “But I trust in you, O LORD; I say, 'You are my God.' My times are in your hand.” God created time in Genesis 1, in the account of Creation. God daily sustains time and us. God daily takes care of us as He places us in his hands. Nothing happens in life without God knowing about it. Take note, everything we have and everyday we live is in the Lord’s hands.
Turn to Ecclesiastes 3:9-15, “What gain has the worker from his toil? I have seen the business that God has given to the children of man to be busy with. He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also, He has put eternity into man's heart, yet so that he cannot find out what God has done from the beginning to the end. I perceived that there is nothing better for them than to be joyful and to do good as long as they live; also, that everyone should eat and drink and take pleasure in all his toil—this is God's gift to man. I perceived that whatever God does endures forever; nothing can be added to it, nor anything taken from it. God has done it, so that people fear before Him. That which is, already has been; that which is to be, already has been; and God seeks what has been driven away.”
As we spend time working, God gives us that time to use our talents to serve God and our neighbor. God gives us things for our enjoyment and the benefit of our neighbor. God will continue to care for our daily needs as He gives all that we need to support our body and life. God provides the time to pause from work, to spend time in worship.
Esther 4:14 says, “For if you keep silent at this time, relief and deliverance will rise for the Jews from another place, but you and your father's house will perish. And who knows whether you have not come to the kingdom for such a time as this?”
We get to spend our time standing firm on God’s word and in our faith. We get to tell people about Jesus, who died and rose to give forgiveness of sins and eternal life.
How will you spend the 25-hour day on Sunday? Set everything aside, taking time to be in the Lord’s house for worship to hear God’s word, receiving the forgiveness of sins and strengthening of faith.
