Have you ever felt happy after buying something new? I certainly have.
I am sure many of you know the feeling I am talking about. We often equate the good life with having lots of stuff, whether it’s a big house, a nice car, lots of shoes or tools. We look at people with lots of stuff and think they are blessed. But what if we’ve completely misunderstood what it means to be blessed?
In the Bible, there is a man who has the opportunity to seize some of the best land on Earth for himself. The Bible says the land is so lush and fertile it’s like the Garden of Eden.
God promised this man’s uncle a whole bunch of land and now his uncle is offering him any spot he chooses for free. Whatever portion of land this man chooses, his uncle will take what’s left over. This guy is already pretty wealthy. If he gets some really good land, he can have even more crops and livestock. He will get even richer. This guy looks around. He sees that Eden-like land and picks it for himself. He is now even richer. He sounds pretty blessed, right?
Except, the Bible says the opposite. The man is named Lot. His uncle is the man we know as Abraham, and Lot just picked the land next to Sodom.
The Bible makes it really clear that the people in Sodom are really wicked. It says they are great sinners against God. A Bible scholar from the Reformation Era put the situation poetically: "just as Lot, when he fancied that he was dwelling in paradise, was nearly plunged into the depths of hell."
Lot, by choosing to enrich himself, is pitching his tent with the evil people of Sodom. Lot’s story teaches us that working for our own good is selfish and being wealthy does not mean you are blessed.
In this story, it’s Abraham who is blessed. But don’t forget what Abraham did. Abraham gave up his God given rights to the whole land. Abraham gave up his chance to be even wealthier. Abraham, instead of maximizing his own gain, chose to be a blessing even to his undeserving, greedy nephew.
Abraham’s sacrifice of his own good for the sake of his undeserving nephew is nothing when we compare it to what Jesus has done for us. The Son gave up his right to be worshipped as God when He came as a man to save us. He gave up his right to justice by allowing himself to be falsely accused at his trial.
Jesus gave up His right to life by dying on the cross to save us. We didn’t deserve it but Jesus did it. By faith, we receive his blessing. From the beginning to the end of the Bible, those who do God’s will and become his blessing are the blessed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.