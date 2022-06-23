“Truly, Truly, I say to you, if anyone keeps my word, he will never see death.”
John 8:51
In this context, the word “keeps” in this passage has the meaning of one being given something as a gift and they are to guard and protect it.
I remember as a young boy visiting my cousin’s farm. Their family gave me a cute kitten as a gift. I was to be in charge of taking care of it so I held it close to my body to keep it warm. I was to take the kitten out of the barn and to the farm house.
As I walked out of the barn, a large dog started to bark and chase me. I started to run, holding the kitten tightly to my chest. I slide under a fence and I thought I was safe.
As I looked up, I noticed that I was not the only one on my side of the fence. A large bull was near me. It started charging after me!
I quickly dove out of the way holding the kitten tightly. As I continued my way to the house, a rooster started chasing me. I grabbed a handful of chicken feed and threw it at the rooster. But I held the kitten tightly until I made it safely into the house.
With this illustration that focuses on the word “keeps,” think of Jesus’ words: “Truly, truly, I say to you, if anyone keeps my word, he will never see death.”
Believers are gifted with God’s word. Attached to his word are all his promises and the gifts of God. His word brings salvation, forgiveness, and life eternal.
If anyone keeps, guards, protects and treasures his word, he will never see death. Followers of Jesus recognize that His words are our treasures here in this life and into eternal life. Jesus was crucified and rose from death, so we will rise to a glorious new life.
Dogs, bulls, and roosters are not the ones trying to take Jesus away from us. The devil and the world are trying to take his word and promises away from us. The world’s wisdom is full of deceit and it leaves people with a chasing after the wind.
God’s word will last forever.
We can keep guard and hold tightly to his word by hearing and meditating on it. I invite everyone who is reading this article to read at least one of the four Gospels this next month. When reading it, hear the wisdom Jesus speaks. Listen as God is giving you a gift, for his word brings life.
“Truly, truly, I say to you, if anyone keeps my word, he will never see death.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.