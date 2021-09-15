“Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these” (Matthew 19:14).
The Christian church is meant to be one of the most inclusive groups. I know that there are times throughout history when that has not been the case. Perhaps a person went to a church and they felt like an outcast because they weren’t wearing the “right” clothes or sitting in the “correct” pew. There are going to be times when people fail to be inclusive because we are all sinners who make terrible mistakes.
But God always intended for his church to be inclusive. Jesus spoke the words above from Matthew 19. He wanted the little children to come to him. He did not want his disciples to hinder those children from coming to him. The disciples had thought that they should stop the children from coming to Jesus because those children were bothering him or taking up too much of his time. But that was not the case. Jesus is not bothered by people who need him. Jesus wants to spend time with us.
As a pastor, I always cringe a little bit when someone says they don’t want to bother me because they know that I am busy. While I certainly have many things to do as a pastor, it is not a bother when people want to talk to me. I am certainly sorry if I ever give the impression that I am too busy to spend time with people who need it. I actually love spending time with people and talking to them about Jesus.
God’s church is inclusive because all people are sinners who need a savior. We all need Jesus. God wants all people to come to him and to see his love through Jesus. It doesn’t matter what kind of sins you have committed (we all commit sins). The love of Jesus shows us that he paid for our sins on the cross and he rose from the dead to offer eternal life to all who believe in him.
Because of Jesus, we want to show love to others. A way that I have grown in my appreciation of the inclusive church has to do with my daughter. She was born blind and has autism. With her special needs, she can be disruptive to a calm worship experience. And yet, people welcome her into the church.
She doesn’t participate in the usual way but she participates in her own way. We can tell that the love of Jesus works in her heart by the responses we see from her. She may not sing the hymns at church but when we are at home, she will sing the hymns while she is playing on Sunday afternoon. We give thanks that Jesus wants to include everyone in his church.
