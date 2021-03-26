The truth of God provides incredible comfort and stability to the Christian in times of great instability and confusion. Scripture reminds us in Psalm 14:1a: The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. Our view of God will determine our course of living!
Many people in the world have an insipid view of God. Too often our thinking is so “man centered” and “self centered” that we seldom, if ever, think about God: who He is, what He has done, what He will do, and what He wants to do.
Yet our concept of God determines our view of the world, of sin, of life, of duty and of conduct. Belief always results in behavior.
To encourage us this week, here are some important facts concerning God.
Fact No. 1. God is: acknowledgement of God. Everywhere in the Bible the existence of God is an assumed fact. Every doctrine in the scripture is based on the fact of God. Nature clearly teaches us that God is. Psalm 19:1 The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament showeth his handiwork. History clearly teaches us that God is, for it is “His—story.” The mind of man clearly teaches us that God is. Certainly scripture clearly teaches us that God is.
Fact No. 2. God is this: attributes of God. The attributes of God are the qualities of God’s character: Love—He is the giver; holiness—He is separate from all sin and evil; immutability—He is unchanging; truth—He is reality; justice—He is always equitable and fair; righteous—God determines what is right; sovereign—God is in control of all things; creator—God spoke all things into existence; sustainer—God upholds all things with his hand; imminent—God is right here with us; transcendent—God oversees all things; provider—God is our provision; Capable—Nothing is too hard for God; Unity—God is One; infinite—God is without boundaries; eternal—God is the great “I am;” freedom—God is independent; word—God is the living word; grace—God gives unmerited/undeserved favor; mercy—God does not give us what we deserve; wisdom—God is perfect in living out truth; goodness—He is the standard of good; peace—giver of peace; omnipotent—all powerful; omniscient—all knowing; omnipresent—all present.
Fact No. 3. God is this to me: acceptance of God. He is the Savior of my soul! The Gospel is explained in 1 Corinthians 15:1-4: Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel, which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; 2. By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain. 3. For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4. And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures. God is the sustainer of life. He is the sole purpose for living. God’s way is always the best way.
