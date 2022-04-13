Does that sound like good news? If it does, then you are sharing the joy of many Christians who love to sing Easter songs of “Alleluia, Praise the Lord!"
Our God has defeated death through his Son, Jesus Christ!
Death might seem like a regular part of our existence. It’s even a regular part of this newspaper’s reporting. But death should not be here. It is a wretched curse to have to face fatal sicknesses, tragic accidents, funerals, unhappy families and frightening threats in this world. Death has one ugly cause: the evil sin that contaminates our bodies, souls and this world. The sin is our fault, the sin is our guilt, and death is the consequence that every person deserves -– even eternal death in hell.
But here is the good news that God has announced to you in the Bible: “The gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord!”
Jesus, the Son of God, full of compassion and loving kindness for you, willingly suffered the terrible punishment of death by crucifixion long ago on a hill alongside the road entering Jerusalem, Israel. The perfect Jesus took our sins from us as his own, and then endured our curse upon himself as he suffered and died. His dead body was laid to rest in a tomb cut into the rock outside of Jerusalem. The blood price of our guilty debt was paid by him on our behalf. Jesus died for you.
But Jesus did not stay dead. Jesus is stronger than death. Early Sunday morning, when the sad women were coming to the tomb to finalize the burial practices with their gifts of spices for his corpse, they did not find a dead body there. Instead, the shining angels announced the happy news, “He is not here; he has risen!” And soon after, they would see him alive again with their own eyes.
This true account of Jesus’ power over sin and death and the grave is the reason Christians celebrate Easter with such happiness. We know that, just as Jesus has risen from the grave, we will rise, too. And the life we will live after that will have no more sin, no more curse, no more death. It will be the peaceful, pleasant and perfect existence which the Lord God always intended us to have. Doesn’t that sound like paradise?
Come, believe the good news of Jesus. Come, celebrate the power of his victory! Come, enjoy the eternal life he has promised for you! For Christ is risen! He is risen indeed! Alleluia!
