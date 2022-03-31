Did you know that there are 59 exhortations in the New Testament to actually “do” something towards another person and “play nice”?
Here’s a few: Be at peace with one another, love one another, honor one another, stop judging one another, accept one another, serve one another, forgive each other, encourage each other, don’t grumble against each other.
What’s your score? Did you get a 92% yesterday or make the honor roll? Or maybe you have to retake the class in summer school or next semester?
Chances are, if you’re like me, you didn’t do very well. Oh, my score was pretty good with my loved ones, my friends, people who share my opinions, people who are like me, and people who like me. But for people who I don’t agree with, people who criticize me, people who don’t see the world as I do, people who don’t do life like I do, my “one-anothers” were not so hot.
That doesn’t make me feel too good about my performance. How about yours?
You see, as a follower of Jesus, as a Christian, I’m held to a higher standard. What did Jesus say again?
“Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” Oh shoot! That means I have to “one-another” the guy who doesn’t do things the way that I want him to do them? That means I have to be at peace with someone who just told me I was totally wrong? That means when that guy honks at me because I’m daydreaming as the light turns green, I have to forgive him? How could I ever do that, even if I wanted to?
It might seem counterintuitive, but the good news is that I will NEVER be able to do that consistently under my own strength. We will never be able to do the 59 “one-anothers” of the New Testament by our own gumption and fortitude.
Absolutely not, we will fail miserably.
I continue to be amazed that whatever God requires of us, He is faithful to provide the power to accomplish, even the “one-anothers.”
In Acts 1:8, Jesus promises that He will send the power of the Holy Spirit TO us who will produce IN us the fruit of Galatians 5:22 love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Then God’s light will shine THROUGH us and He will be glorified.
You see that’s the purpose… not that people see what great people we are, but what a great God He is! Let’s get busy “one-anothering” each other!
