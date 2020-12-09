I don’t believe anyone will argue that Christmas is a time for music!
Whether you prefer Bing Crosby, Karen Carpenter, Michael Buble, George Frederic Handel, or the Watertown High School Carolers, Christmas songs are a necessary part of the December landscape.It’s expected that they fill our favorite stores, radio stations, and playlists. Even a pandemic can’t silence them.
This Advent season at River Valley, we’re looking at the first Christmas carols that were sung by Zechariah, Simeon, Mary, and the angels. Probably the most striking message of all of these carols is the peace that is brought through salvation in Jesus Christ. Even in a midst of a world that opposes the message of Christmas, followers of Jesus can live in peace with these loud voices of opposition that surround us and sometimes are among us.
Zechariah sings in Luke 1 how “God has sent us a mighty savior…” in Jesus. I really like an older translation of that verse, but it needs a bit of explanation. The King James Version says, “And hath raised up a horn of salvation for us…” I hate to admit it, but when I heard this verse in the past, I’ve thought of it as an instrumental horn, like a trumpet or something that would announce the salvation offered by God. But I’ve learned that this horn is like the horn of a powerful bull. This horn of salvation is our powerful defense from those who would rob us of our peace. This horn is a symbol of the strength and courage that is ours through Jesus’ work on the cross.
But I think some Jesus followers get confused. They think that God gives us this horn of salvation for us to use against those who oppose us. Nothing could be further from the truth. We don’t wield that horn in anger and defiance against those who disagree with us. It’s God’s job to wield that horn on our behalf to free us from the effects of the dissenting voices that would rob us of our peace. This horn of salvation gives us peace in the face of opposition so that we can obey Jesus and “…love your enemies! Do good to those who hate you. Bless those who curse you. Pray for those who hurt you.”
This reminded me of a story from Christmas Eve in 1914 on battlefield during World War 1. At that time, British and German soldiers were huddled in muddy trenches mercilessly killing one another. Late on Christmas Eve, when the darkness made it impossible to continue shooting, an eerie calm descended. No doubt the young men in the trenches were thinking about home and family.
Suddenly, a German soldier began to sing “Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht.” Of course the British immediately recognized the tune as “Silent Night, Holy Night.”
Spontaneously, several British soldiers began to join the German soldier. Little by little, more voices were added on both sides. What occurred next is one of the most extraordinary events in military history. One by one, soldiers on both sides put down their weapons and ventured into no-man’s-land to shake hands and sing more carols. Is there a message in this story for us, especially in 2020?
In this time when our community, country, and even our churches seem to be anything but peaceful, may all of us sing this beloved carol as a prayer… that we would not only sleep in heavenly peace, but more importantly live in heavenly peace.
Silent night, holy night All is calm, all is bright
‘Round yon virgin Mother and Child
Holy infant so tender and mild
Sleep in heavenly peace Sleep in heavenly peace
Merry Christmas
