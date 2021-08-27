God had Samuel anoint the first King he had chosen for his people Israel, Saul. God saw Saul fail and disobey God’s direct orders and God rejected Saul as King.
God told Samuel to anoint another King for His people and sent Samuel to the household of Jesse to anoint one of his sons as King.
You can read in 1 Samuel 16 of how God chose one of Jesse’s sons, the youngest and the least likely, the shepherd boy David to be anointed as King. From 1 Samuel 16:13 (NLT) “So as David stood there among his brothers, Samuel took the flask of olive oil he had brought and anointed David with the oil.
And the Spirit of the Lord came powerfully upon David from that day on. Then Samuel returned to Ramah.”
What we read and understand in these couple of chapters from I Samuel is that God used someone, in this case the judge, Samuel, to do God’s work.
Samuel was to speak God’s words, and Samuel was to go and do God’s bidding and Samuel obeyed God; unlike King Saul. Samuel did as he was told to do; no more or no less.
And it says after he anointed David, Samuel returned to Ramah.
As we think about the lesson here, I wonder how often God has called someone; perhaps you or me; and placed a burden upon your heart: asked you to help someone or to pray for someone, or some situation.
Hopefully we try to be obedient and do as we feel God has told us and is leading us and calling us.
But so often, as for me, my pride and self gets in the way and I think and ask myself what more can I do? What more should I do, above and beyond what God has asked? Like I think I can do more by myself because God called me. Not!
I just need to be obedient and do what I felt God told me to do; and then let God do the rest. Samuel did not know how God would take a shepherd boy and make him into a great King; how God would take David from the pasture to the throne.
That was not Samuel’s responsibility. God would see to it that His plan would happen, if Samuel did as he was told and was obedient.
Like Samuel, we need to do what God asks, and then return home. We need to obey God, and the let go, and let God.
The good news for us today is that God so loves you, so loves the world; He gave his only son that you; that all who believe in him should not perish but have everlasting life. You need to just believe when God calls you by his spirit; because God has already done everything else for you.
He sent his son; He raised him from the grave; He will send him again!
This is the day that the Lord has made: let us rejoice and be glad in it.
Jesus has come. Jesus is here. Jesus is coming again.
