The Bible tells us how to have a peaceful heart. This is good news because there are so many things going wrong in our lives that we often feel anxious.
Do you feel anxious often? Do you feel anxious right now? What can help us when we feel this way?
The Bible teaches us that when we feel anxious, it is time to pray. Think of the things you are worried about and present your requests to God about those things. Ask Him to help find a way through them.
Know that He is wise and has ways to fix our troubles that we might never think of. Ask Him to be strong for you when your strength seems so weak. Know that He is powerful, and will overcome the things that are too big for us.
If you wonder whether God is really smart enough and strong enough to help you, then just take a moment to think about what He did for you in Jesus. Jesus was so smart that He was able to know just the way to take away the terrible and complex problem of our evil hearts and lives.
God’s wisdom found a way to rescue us from those things by Jesus’ powerful victory on the cross. That’s where the world’s failures and problems were taken away, as Jesus died to get rid of the sin that makes our lives a mess. His resurrection proved He was so strong and powerful to win that battle, and He is strong enough to win your battles for you. The one who is stronger than death itself is on your side! And He loves you so much that He will help you.
Tell God what you are worried about. Ask Him to help you. Think about the good and powerful love of Christ on the cross, and know that God is near you to be with you right when you need him. And, know that Jesus truly will provide a new life for us after this one is over, where everything will be joyful, lovely and right. Let that good news be in your heart and guard you from all of your troublesome thoughts.
Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:6-7)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.