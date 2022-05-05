This Sunday is Mother’s Day!
The most influential people in my life were my mom and dad. This weekend we celebrate our moms.
My mother was promoted to heaven several years ago. Mom had a wonderful sense of humor, a tremendous love for life and a solid relationship with God.She taught me and my siblings from the Bible that human life is sacred gift. (Psalm 139:13-17)
She taught us principles from the Bible that I share with you this weekend. The first biblical principle relating to the gift of life is that conception is an act of God. God personally creates every life. This is wonderfully illustrated with Abraham, Sarah and baby Isaac.
In Genesis 21:2, we read “For Sarah conceived, and bore Abraham a son in his old age, at the set time of which God had spoken to him.” This passage tells us that God is the power behind conception, and that every life begins because God has foreordained that life to begin.
Mom let us know that God planned our lives and we were special to Him. The second Biblical principle relating to the gift of life is that every person is created in the image of God.
The term "image" refers to someone who resembles someone else, like as children we resemble our parents. The fact that we are made in the image of God means we have similar inner qualities: the ability to reason, to enter relationships–specially to relate to God, for God is personal, rational, and moral. No other created thing can relate to our Creator as we do.
James 3:9 says, “Therewith bless we God, even the Father; and therewith curse we men, which are made after the similitude of God.” God originated human life and sustained it. Man is the apex of God’s creation.
Psalm 8:4 states, “What is man, that thou art mindful of him? and the son of man, that thou visitest him?” Scripture teaches that abortion is, in the most intense sense of the word, a sacrilege.
The third Biblical principle relating to the gift of life is that each person is in the exceptional care of God. Not only were we created by God, but God paid the ultimate price for us. He paid for our sin with the bloody death of his own Son on Calvary’s cross.
Romans 5:8 says, “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” Mom clearly explained to me the Gospel, and that is when I put my faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as my own personal savior.
The fourth Biblical principle relating to the gift of life is the compassion of God: God is graciously forgiving to those who have had an abortion. Being pro-life means that we care for the unborn and the born -- the child and the mother. Forgiveness is available for those who respond to God’s love and mercy. Sadly, an abortion can plague the conscience for years and disrupt future relationships. My mom often showed incredible care for those who so desperately needed love, forgiveness and care.
This Mother’s Day weekend we see the true value of human life from God's perspective. The only way to accurately cherish our lives and the lives of others is to see each person as God sees us: precious people for whom He gave his Son to pay the penalty of sin and offer gracious forgiveness. The Cross is God’s way of repairing the irreparable, of forgiving the unforgivable.
