The pandemic changed many things about our lives. One of the things it changed is the way we worship.
During the quarantine, many churches went online, so that their members could continue to “worship.” This led some to wonder why they should ever bother with going back to church. After all, isn’t it much more enjoyable to stream the service on your smart device while you sit in your pj’s on your favorite recliner with a cup of coffee in your hand?
While the Bible never explicitly condemns virtual worship, it certainly demonstrates our need for other people. In the very beginning, after creating the heavens and the earth and making a man in his own image, God gives us his own assessment of how things were: “The Lord God said, ‘It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him’” (Genesis 2:18). We need God. But we also need other people. We were created as relational beings. We need connection. We need conversation. We need community.
The fellowship that we so desire with each other and with God was forever damaged when the first man and woman turned their backs on their loving creator and sinned. But God himself fixed what we had destroyed.
Jesus Christ came to live with us — to be with his brothers and sisters. He was born, he ate and drank, he sweat and bleed, he suffered and died and rose again, so that our sins could be forgiven, and we could have fellowship with him and with one another.
This fellowship is expressed as Christians gather together in worship. Ten days after Jesus returned to his father’s side in heaven, the apostle Peter preached a sermon on Pentecost and about 3,000 people were added to the number of believers — and no one had to tell them to gather together! The Holy Spirit created a desire in their hearts to live as the body of Christ. “Every day they continued to meet together in the temple courts. They broke bread in their homes and ate together with glad and sincere hearts, praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved” (Acts 2:46-47). God’s people gather.
As the good news of Jesus spread throughout the ancient world, believers gathered together in places separated by thousands of miles and different cultures.
During times of persecution and plague, when believers were unable to gather, they longed to do so. When they were pushed underground, they looked forward to gathering again to comfort and console, to celebrate and mourn, to laugh and cry. God’s people gather.
It truly is a blessing that God has provided us with many different technologies that allow us to hear his Word when circumstances make it difficult or impossible to do so.
However, please do not mistake the good for the better.
God’s people long to gather, and they are blessed when they do so.
