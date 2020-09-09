Sept. 11, 2001, Dec. 7, 1941, the year 2020?
Certain dates stick out in everyone’s mind, days where something terrible happened that generations years later can tell you about. There are days that for years to come will be honored with memorials and remembrances. We have one of those days today.
Nineteen years ago, the world stopped and watched as nearly 3,000 people died in the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. Many still can recall where they were that day.
The same can be said for the few who can still remember what happened at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It was a shocking event that rocked the world.
Perhaps we are living in one of those events right now, only for us, it is not a one-day event, rather it is one that drags on for months as this pandemic continues. The fear, frustration, confusion, and anger that would normally only last a relatively short time seem to be hanging on as every day we hear of infections and deaths numbers rising. It seems that daily there is something new that we need to do to be safe. Our worries and stresses seem to be never-ending as we long for normalcy again.
There will be a day when things get back to normal and we look back on this year in the same way we look back on Sept. 11 and Dec. 7. People will remember those they lost, and it will slowly be pushed back into the back of our minds.
Yet, inevitably, there will be more days and years like this to come. There will be more hard times just like there have always been throughout history. This can be overwhelming and frustrating. Yet there is a place where I like to go to find comfort.
Psalm 46 is a beautiful Psalm of how God is our refuge and strength. The whole Psalm is comforting, and I invite you to read all of it; it isn’t very long. There is one line that I like to remember. “Be still and know that I am God.”
When the entire world is crashing down, when all seems lost, God tells us to be still. The picture this Psalm paints is like that of a scared child shaking and trembling from a thunderstorm. The child’s parent comes and tells them, “Be still. Don’t worry. I am here.”
That is what God is saying in this Psalm. He is saying, “I am here.” God has always been here for humankind since he created us. He has never abandoned us.
There will be more days like Sept. 11, Dec. 7, and 2020. These bad things that happen are a result of sin in the world. Yet God has not abandoned the world. He holds the powers of evil back and he defeated sin through his Son, Jesus. Trust in God in these hard times and go to him. Be still and know that he is God.
