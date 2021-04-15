The Road to Emmaus
Bible Reading: Luke 24:13–35
“Why do we keep going down the same old path?” “We keep going in circles.” Maybe you have said these words about yourself or others.
Life is a struggle when we are in these spots and we do not always understand why we end up going down the same old path or keep going in circles. Rather than trying to figure things out on our own without Jesus, we need to go directly to Jesus.
In the Bible reading from Luke 24, those two first-century disciples on the road to Emmaus knew their way.
Problem was, they didn’t know God’s way. That was a problem, just as it often is for us.
After Jesus’ resurrection, some disciples keep going in circles by locking themselves inside because of their fear.
Some go down the same old path by going back to fishing on the Sea of Galilee. Some go another way by going down the road to Emmaus.
Easter was happening in Jerusalem, but they were leaving the city despondent.
After the death of Jesus, they didn’t know where to go, what to think, what to do. They knew how to get to Emmaus, but in a sense, they’d lost their way.
Now Jesus joined them on their way, though they didn’t recognize him. The problem was they didn’t understand God’s purpose; they didn’t see which way God was going. Therefore, they didn’t trust that God’s way was working. They saw the recent events of Jesus’ crucifixion as defeat.
We sometimes miss seeing where God has taken us. It’s easy to focus on the negatives in life. We dwell on something critical or unkind someone said to us way back in the past.
We’re surrounded by sinful people—even our own spouses and families—and what we see most is their faults.
We dwell on these negatives because we forget God’s purpose for us — God’s way. We’re preoccupied with the things of this world. We focus on faults because we forget we’re called to be the salt of the earth where.
When we fall into that kind of thinking, and things don’t always work out according to our plans, we may think God’s going the wrong way, or that he’s lost his way.
Jesus showed these disciples God’s way by explaining the Old Testament Scriptures. The Scriptures are always God’s way of showing us his way! Jesus showed that the whole Bible points to or from his death and resurrection, that his suffering and death were God’s way of salvation for us, not defeat at all. It all added up to glory.
Jesus’ death was God’s way—his only way—to cleanse us of our sin. Because the Christ suffered, our sins are forgiven. God has the cleared way for eternal life.
When we keep going down the same old path, or keep going in circles, remember Jesus, your savior, who leads us down the path to the cross and empty tomb, where we see our forgiveness and eternal life.
