According to the Department of Justice, Wisconsin had 315 homicides last year, up from 185 in 2019.
Recently, three separate shootings occurred in Milwaukee on the same day leaving many injured and hundreds traumatized. And then we all know of the school shooting in Texas, where 19 children and two adults were killed.
How tragic! Without a doubt, there is no easy answer to the problem.
The Scriptures tell us that this world, since the fall into sin (Genesis 1-3) will always be sinful and, in fact, the love of many will grow cold (Matthew 24:12). Does it mean then that we should simply give up and allow violence and hate to continue? Does it mean that we should lose hope and not do anything to make a difference? No!
God’s word provides the guidance, but more importantly the motivation and power to love and to live that love in our lives.
How does God tell us to love? Jesus said, “As I have loved you, so also you are to love one another.” (John 13:4) In 1 Corinthians 13, God says, through the apostle Paul, “Love is patient. Love is kind. Love does not envy. It does not brag. It is not arrogant. It does not behave indecently. It is not selfish. It is not irritable. It does not keep a record of wrongs. It does not rejoice over unrighteousness but rejoices with the truth. It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never comes to an end.”
Does that sound like we are to do nothing? No, instead God wants us to love.
So, what is love then? The love God is talking about is a sacrificial and unconditional love. It’s great if someone loves me, and I love them in return, but that love is easy compared to the love God has poured out on each of us sinners and the love He wants us to show each other, even those who are enemies.
What if someone has treated me badly? Where is my love then? Love gives, and not only to those who are good to us. And love doesn’t disappear if that love is never reciprocated.
True love even lays down a life for another. This loving sacrifice then takes us to the power and motivation to love as God wants us to. The secret to such love is God’s love and the Son of God, Jesus, laying down his life for us on the cross when we in no way deserved it, when we were his enemies and sinners by nature.
By his incredible and unconditional love, our sins are forgiven. Yes, Jesus paid for those sins, too, when we have not loved as God wants us to. Those sins also were heaped on Jesus and for each one He took the punishment that should have come on us.
What shall we do with Christ’s selfless and loving sacrifice? Live that love in your lives.
“This is how God’s love for us was revealed: God has sent his only-begotten Son into the world so that we may live through him. This is love: not that we have loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the atoning sacrifice for our sins.” (1 John 4:9-10)
We are back to the question of what we can do about the violence and the hate in the world. The best answer is to live and share the love of Christ.
