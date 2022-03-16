The good news for the world today, for you who are reading this column, is that God loves you! God loves you so much, He gave his only Son, Jesus the Christ; that you, that all who believe in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. (Paraphrased from John 3:16)
In a world full of uncertainty -- inflation and prices going up, countries at war and innocent people being killed, in a world still trying to recover from the effects of a two-year pandemic, in a country where the conservatives and liberals cannot agree on much, and where politics has become its own warfare of politicians and words -- one might ask why should I believe?
The apostle Paul went through a lot in his life; and he may have thought: "Why should I believe?" He was writing to Timothy and said this in 2nd Timothy 1:12: “for I know whom I have believed and am persuaded that He is able.” God is able to do what? one might ask.
In Ephesians 3:20: “...To Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think.” God is able to do more than we can imagine. He can take the smallest seed; the seed of a mustard tree and have it grow into a large bush or shrub or tree that will provide protection to the birds that rest in it. He can take a premature baby weighing only 3 pounds, 5 ounces and have her grow into a 14-year-old teenager full of life and spunk and be as tall as her mom.
In 2nd Corinthians 9:8: “God is able to make all grace abound toward you, that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may have an abundance for every good work.” You can do so much more in life than you ever thought because He is with you and in you by the power and presence of his Holy Spirit.
In Hebrews 2:18: “He is able to aid those who are tempted.” He was with Jesus as He was tempted in the wilderness for 40 days by the devil and He can be with us when we are tempted to lead us to do the right thing. This is how to not be tempted to take advantage of those who are weaker than we are, to not be tempted to think that “my” church is the only church with the right way to God.
In Hebrews 7:25, we are told of being “...able to save to the uttermost those who come to God through Him, since He always lives to make intercession for them.“ Jesus ascended to heaven and sits on the right hand of God and makes intercession for us because He loves us and He has died to forgive us.
In Jude 24, we are told of being “...able to keep you from stumbling, and to present you faultless before the presence of His glory with exceeding joy.” When you are judged, and we all will be, Jesus will present all who believe in Him as faultless because He has paid the penalty for our sins by giving his life on the cross.
I am reminded of a chorus from the hymn “I Know Whom I Have Believed” and sing it with me: “But I know whom I have believed, and am persuaded, that He is able, to keep that which I’ve committed, unto Him against that day.”
The Psalmist says in Psalms 118:24: “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it!” Jesus has come. Jesus is here. Jesus is coming again.
