(I decided to reprint my article from six months ago again seeing the current political dilemma we are all facing as a nation. I believe it is somewhat prophetic and a call to personal and national repentance before the Lord God Almighty!)
Our text for this article is found in Haggai 2:6-9 “For thus saith the Lord of hosts; Yet once, it is a little while, and I will shake the heavens, and the earth, and the sea, and the dry land; And I will shake all nations, and the desire of all nations shall come: and I will fill this house with glory, saith the Lord of hosts. The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts. The glory of this latter house shall be greater than of the former, saith the Lordof hosts: and in this place will I give peace, saith the Lord of hosts.”
We are seeing our nation and various parts of the world in a time we have never seen before. With the current outbreak of the coronavirus and the national and international responses, we are seeing massive shutdowns of business and livelihoods. Life as normal has changed in a few short weeks and has in some way literally affected almost every individual.
As of today, there is yet much confusion over the correct way to address the virus and much debate as to when and how to lift the restrictions imposed upon us by our governments, local and national. We are now being programmed to get ready for a new normal of social distancing, mask wearing and heavy governmental oversight in our daily lives which borderlines constitutional infringements.
In the last few years we have seen an economic boom in our economy that few can deny. Our economy was strong, stable and flourishing. Our current presidential administration through policy and reorganization of much needed economical changes paved the way for Americans to again financially prosperity and fulfill the American dream. Howbeit, I began to have some personal concerns to this great economic revival: “Economic revival without spiritual revival”, or “revival without revival,” which brings us to our biblical text.
“For thus saith the LORD of hosts; Yet once, it is a little while, and I will shake the heavens, and the earth, and the sea, and the dry land; And I will shake all nations…” When we see financial prosperity without God first we are again building the tower of Babel. As a Pastor I yet see the spiritual apathy in so many lives even in professing Christians. True prosperity begins with a right relationship with the Living God through His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ. When we have a personal revival and spiritual renewal then material prosperity can follow as God provides and prospers us according to His blessing upon us. To prosper without a proper spiritual foundation is to build our future upon a foundation of sand. So then when God sends or allows a shaking of the nations we quickly find out which foundation we have built upon, on rock or sinking sand. Only in Christ can we find ourselves unshakable for God still rules in the kingdom of men!
Like it or not, God still has sovereign control over the economies of the world for “The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the LORD of hosts.” Always remember, the Earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof. It all belongs to Him!
But yet we have a hope: “…and the desire of all nations shall come: and I will fill this house with glory… The glory of this latter house shall be greater than of the former, saith the Lord of hosts: and in this place will I give peace.”
There is yet sometime to get things turned around for good. There is yet good news for the seeking heart, a return to the Lord with all our heart! I believe this scripture is God’s mercy and promise to a shaken hopeless people. True peace and prosperity come from God and his savior son, Jesus Christ!
Will you be part of this latter house of Glory and peace or will you remain in outer darkness and take your chances? Jesus said, “What does it profit a man if he gain the whole world and lose his soul?” Revival without revival never works out in the long run, dear friend! God bless!
